Tyler Baltierra isn’t the only one counting down the days until his wife, Catelynn Lowell, returns from rehab. The Teen Mom OG star revealed on Tuesday, February 6, that his and Lowell’s 3-year-old daughter, Nova, has been inconsolable.

“It’s difficult when Nova cries out for her mommy & I have to keep explaining why she’s not here to hug her tears away!” Baltierra, 26, tweeted to his more than two million followers on Tuesday, February 6. (Lowell is currently seeking in-patient treatment for mental health issues.)

The MTV personality was responding to a tweet that suggested he broke down in a video Monday over cheating allegations. “Omg! That wasn’t AT ALL what I was upset about!” he explained in the tweet, before explaining that it was about Nova missing her mom.

“Sometimes you just don’t even really know what to say to your children. I don’t ever cry in front of Nova or anything. I don’t want her to feel any of that,” Baltierra began in the emotional clip on Monday. “You have good days, then you have bad days. And today is just a bad day.”

In mid-January, Lowell revealed that she was “going back to treatment” for a third time. Her battle with postpartum depression was previously documented on Teen Mom OG in 2016.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Baltierra has had to defend himself against cheating allegations. Days after Lowell returned from her second stint in rehab, Baltierra fought back against claims that he had been unfaithful to her. “A panicked person would keep their mouth shut & hope this all slides under the radar,” he tweeted on January 27. “Not me, I’m marching in & calling it all out! Because I have NOTHING to hide nor worry about.”

