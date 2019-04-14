No room for hate. Teen Mom OG’s Tyler Baltierra hit back at Instagram trolls on Saturday, April 13, after they wrote hurtful comments about his wife, Catelynn Lowell.

“After yesterday’s post, I can’t help but get emotional when writing this,” the reality star, 27, wrote referring to his post in which he gushed over his“smokin” hot wife. “The unnecessary mean & disturbing comments made about my beautiful wife, really just breaks my heart to be honest. It doesn’t make me angry…it literally just rips my heart to pieces.”

Baltierra went on to speak about how it’s a shame that people don’t take into consideration the 27-year-old 16 and Pregnant alum’s struggle with mental health issues, in which she completed a 40-day stint in rehab for in February 2018.

“After 11 years of this brave woman vulnerably showing her struggles & the most painful moments she will EVER experience in life, for the world to see, she does NOT DESERVE such cruelty!” the doting husband continued. “Do you not understand that a year ago, she was going to END HER LIFE!? Do you not understand that she grew up in a cycle of dysfunctional abuse, but yet STILL found the STRENGTH to fight the most primitive instinct a woman could ever feel & hand her FIRST BORN CHILD to another woman just to END that cycle!?”

Baltierra concluded the lengthy message: “All I know is what I understand about her…that she is the most courageous, loving, & beautiful human being I have ever met … What I see here is a gorgeous woman, both inside & out, who I am lucky enough to call my wife!”

The Michigan native added multiple plugs about people who need to “be better” about accepting people, loving people and lifting others up instead of putting them down. Lowell and Baltierra’s love and struggles have played out on the hit MTV show for years, showing their ups and downs in which they’ve worked through to continue their marriage.

The pair — who wed in August 2015 — welcomed their third child, daughter Vaeda, in February. They are also parents of 4-year-old daughter Novalee and Carly, 9, whom they placed up for adoption in 2009.

