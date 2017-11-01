The drama between The Fast and the Furious costars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Tyrese Gibson continues. Gibson, 38, took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 1, to reveal that if Johnson, 45, appears in the film series’ ninth installment, he will not continue working on the franchise.

“Hello world………. hello loyal fans and loved ones from OUR fast universe…….. I’m sorry to announce that if Dewayne is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce [sic]” he wrote alongside a photo in which Vin Diesel hugs him as Johnson stands next to them. “You mess with family and my daughters survival I mess with yours……… close your eyes dude you’re a ‘Clown.’”

“#CandyAssBitchMade All my real one…. Men on integrity… my real ones out here stand UP,” he continued. “Folks that GP to the gym and get big naturally #NoJuice #NoOJ spin off huh? Spin off these nuts selfish champ…… pause notice who’s got his arms around my shoulder and who’s standing alone –#OurChildrenMatter.”

While it has appeared that the costar’s recent feud is over Johnson’s spinoff film, slated to be released in 2019, Gibson clarified the rumors on October 11 while speaking to TMZ. “Everybody’s coming at me like I’m hating on Dwayne about his spinoff but I’m not,” the actor explained. “The truth is, I just wish he was releasing it at a different time.”

“He’s the reason we’re pushing the release date back now,” the Baby Boy actor continued at the time, referencing Fast9’s release date being pushed from 2019 to 2020. “I just got a problem with Dwayne, it appears that he’s being selfish, it appears that he’s so focused on furthering his own self-interests.”

He added: “Fast and the Furious 9 is not coming out until 2020 … That’s f–cked up.”

Gibson joined the film franchise in the second movie, while Johnson first appeared in the fifth. The Baywatch actor has yet to publicly comment on Gibson’s comments about him.

