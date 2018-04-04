Cue the pink balloons! Tyrese Gibson and wife Samantha are expecting their first child together, a baby girl.

“It’s not a rumor. So proud to share the news — we’re #pregnant!” the Fast and Furious actor 39, captioned a heartfelt video montage of the couple via Instagram on Wednesday, April 4. “‘Take my hand and never let go. I will love you and stand with you through thick and thin from my heart. Our love will inspire others to lovers to love deeper … Take my hand and where ever you lead me, I will follow you around the world.’ — Samantha Gibson. I love you too. Truly. I guess the world knows now.”

The Baby Boy star revealed in late February 2017 that he and the social worker quietly tied the knot on Valentine’s Day. The couple fueled romance rumors in December 2016 when they were spotted together at the 33rd Annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball in Atlanta.

Gibson opened up about his desire to find the ideal life partner while speaking to ABC News in February 2017. “I’m nothing until I find my wife,” the former model, who was married to first wife Norma Mitchell from 2007 to 2009, explained. “Nobody wants to be alone. Look, that’s going to change soon. I believe it.”

The Transformers actor and Mitchell share a 10-year-old daughter, Shayla.

