The United States government has shut down on the one-year anniversary of President Trump’s inauguration after Congress failed to pass a budget resolution.

An immigration measure played a big part in Republicans failing to get 60 votes, which were needed to vote on a budget resolution. Fifty votes favored the budget while 49 were against it — but 60 votes are needed in order to move to a final vote.

As a result of the shutdown, thousands of federal employees will be placed on furlough and will not report to work until Congress is able to agree on a bill for the federal budget. Members of the military will report for duty, but troops could potentially not be paid during the shutdown. Some national parks, zoos and museums may also be closed.

President Trump tweeted about the shutdown on Saturday, January 20, writing, “Democrats are far more concerned with Illegal Immigrants than they are with our great Military or Safety at our dangerous Southern Border. They could have easily made a deal but decided to play Shutdown politics instead. #WeNeedMoreRepublicansIn18 in order to power through mess!”

“This is the One Year Anniversary of my Presidency and the Democrats wanted to give me a nice present. #DemocratShutdown,” he continued.

“For those asking, the Republicans only have 51 votes in the Senate, and they need 60. That is why we need to win more Republicans in 2018 Election! We can then be even tougher on Crime (and Border), and even better to our Military & Veterans!,” Trump concluded before adding, “#AMERICA FIRST!”

A government shutdown hasn’t happened since 2013 — and this is the earliest one to occur during a presidency.

