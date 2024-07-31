United Airlines issued an apology to Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis after he was escorted off a flight in handcuffs and temporarily placed on a no-fly list.

“We have apologized to Mr. Davis for his experience and continue to review our handling of incidents like this to protect our highest priority — the safety of our customers and crew,” United said in a statement on Tuesday, July 30.

Davis was banned from flying on the airline after an incident with a flight attendant led to him being escorted off a July 13 flight to Orange County, California. The ban was lifted days later, according to United. The airline says the flight attendant — whom Davis, 51, said accused him of physical violence after he asked for a cup of ice for one of his sons — is no longer employed by United.

“Mr. Davis received this letter [notifying him of the ban] the day after the incident,” United said on Tuesday. “It was generated due to the report of the flight attendant — who is no longer employed by United. The day after the letter was sent, we discussed with Mr. Davis’ team that it had been rescinded.”

The statement came shortly after Davis took to Instagram on Tuesday to slam the airline for placing him on the no-fly list.

“Adding insult to injury, @united not only had me removed from their flight in handcuffs, but placed me on their No Fly List after it was determined I did nothing wrong and was released,” the former Denver Broncos running back wrote. “While my family and I continue to have difficult conversations with our children, I will continue to fight for what is right for all passengers of @united.”

Davis’ attorney, Parker Stinar, told the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday that no one from his team was informed that Davis’ ban had been lifted until after the athlete posted on social media.

“Up until today, we had received no correspondence or communication indicating that the travel ban had been rescinded,” Stinar claimed. “Mr. Davis did not see the initial correspondence until recently, and we have released the email because of the lack of response from United across the board. We can confirm we had received no rescinding of this ban until today, just moments ago, and only after Mr. Davis posted his statement.”

United told the outlet that it stands by its earlier statement.

Davis first spoke out about the incident via Instagram on July 15. Noting that he was “still in shock over the traumatizing events that occurred,” he recalled a flight attendant yelling “don’t hit me” after he “lightly tapped his arm to get his attention.”

Davis didn’t interact with the flight attendant for the remainder of the trip, but when the flight landed, law enforcement agents boarded the plane.

“The FBI agents and local authorities proceeded directly to my seat and immediately placed me in handcuffs, while seated and without any explanation, in front of my wife and children while the entire flight of passengers watched in silence,” Davis wrote. “I was — and remain — humiliated, embarrassed, powerless and angry.”

The former NFL star expanded on how the incident has affected his family in his Tuesday Instagram update.

“I continue to reflect on the reality that my family will never unsee me, nor will I ever forget, being taken off an airplane in handcuffs for simply asking for a cup of ice,” he wrote. “We have had to endure difficult conversations with our children about how this has and will continue to affect them. My wife, who had to stand by powerless to this injustice, now has her own set of challenges, including watching what this has done to me despite me having to continue to push forward every day.”

Davis shares three children with wife Tamiko Nash: sons Jackson and Myles and daughter Dylan.