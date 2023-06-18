From being kicked off of flights to harrowing altercations on board, stars aren’t always flying the friendly skies.

In the span of one week in June 2023, both Marlon Wayans and Keke Palmer came forward with allegations about separate incidents at two different airports. The Scary Movie actor, for his part, claimed that he was “targeted” by United Airlines when attempting to consolidate three bags into two due to their two-bag policy. The Nope actress, meanwhile, called out Houston airport for alleged “breast milk discrimination” after she received “threats to throw out over 16oz my babies food” while going through security, Palmer — who welcomed son Leo in January 2023 with boyfriend Darius Jackson — tweeted at the time.

Years before Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann were embroiled in a messy divorce and custody battle, the Don’t Be Tardy alums made headlines in 2019 when Brielle Biermann claimed that their “WHOLE FAMILY” was kicked off of a flight to Atlanta because “we were waiting on my dad with our service dog to finish going thru security,” she tweeted at the time. (Delta, meanwhile, told Us Weekly in a statement that the Biermanns “elected to deplane their flight after [Kroy] remained behind to provide proper paperwork for an emotional support animal.”

In 2016, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were allegedly involved in a physical altercation mid-flight while flying with their six children to Los Angeles from France.

“On September 14, 2016, Jolie’s marriage came to an end. On that day, Jolie, Pitt and their children were flying to Los Angeles from Château Miraval. Throughout the long, overnight flight, Pitt was physically and emotionally abusive to Jolie and their children, who were then between the ages of 8 and 15,” the Girl, Interrupted star’s legal team stated in court paperwork filed in October 2022. “After that flight, for her family’s well-being, Jolie decided to file for divorce.”

The documents further alleged that the Seven actor poured alcohol on Jolie and “choked one of the children and struck another in the face” while the kids attempted to help their mom.

The Fight Club actor, for his part, was cleared of any wrongdoing by the Division of Children and Family Services. The FBI also closed their investigation into the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star and did not press charges. A source close to Pitt exclusively told Us that the allegations were “completely untrue.”