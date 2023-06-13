No laughing matter. Marlon Wayans entered a messy dispute with United Airlines, claiming that he was “targeted” by the airline regarding their two-bag policy.

The Scary Movie star, 50, was cited for disturbing the peace at the Denver airport last week, the Associated Press reported on Monday, June 12, after the comedian took to Instagram one day prior to explain his side of the story.

The drama began on Friday, June 9, when Wayans went to consolidate three bags into two, per the airline’s two-bag policy, he explained via Instagram on Sunday, June 11.

“So, United Airlines customer service or corporate hits me up. And I don’t know what kind of corporate culture there is … your customer is always right,” the Air actor began, explaining that he was willing to have the video of the incident replayed in order to prove his point.

“I’m willing to play that video back, put the sound on. This man was wrong, and I was targeted. Period. And then, corporate called me and they defend, ‘Well, you know, there is a two-bag policy.’ ‘Right, and so I took my three bags and I turned them into two,’” the White Chicks actor recalled of the conversation, adding that he was told there was “no more room” on the flight to accommodate any extra bags. “So then why did all those people before me and all these people after me have two bags and three bags? Interesting. Watch the video.”

Wayans captioned the video with another callout to the airline, demanding the incident be “remedied.”

“@united gotta do better. Don’t call me and defend an employee for targeting me,” the A Haunted House star wrote. “This incident needs to be remedied. I ain’t resting until i am compensated correctly for this severe inconvenience. Bro a liar.”

In a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, United Airlines did not refer Wayans by name but addressed an incident that occurred at the airport on Friday.

“In Denver on Friday, a customer who had been told he would have to gate-check his bag instead pushed past a United employee at the jet bridge and attempted to board the aircraft. The customer did not fly on United to his destination.”

Hours later, Wayans followed up his initial post with a shout-out to Delta Airlines and a video of him thanking the gate attendants. In the caption, he revealed that the incident lost him money and time with his fans, as his shows in Kansas City were allegedly canceled after the delay.

“Feels good to be treated nice today. Thanks @delta for rinsing the bad taste of @united out of my mouth. ‘Only people make the difference.’ @americanair is great as well. So accommodating,” the Little Man actor captioned the Monday clip. “The corporate call i got from that was insensitive and once again Unaccommodating. Customer service should ease and respect the customers not protect the employee that abused their authority. You inconvenienced me, lost me money and most all left my fans hanging. You. Owe us all.”

Wayans further quipped that he was going to make a comedy special out of the drama.

“My next comedy special will be F. U. F*@! United. Thank you for writing me more jokes and more episodes and sketches. Creativity combats all mistreatment. We gonna troll until this is remedied,” he shared. “I dm’d ceo and am sending letters. Any other airline immediately reaches out to make things right. Unfortunately, that’s not the case here. But man we gonna have fun trolling.”