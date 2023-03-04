Marlon Wayans showed off his trademark sense of humor when giving Us Weekly the scoop about a White Chicks sequel, his famous family and more.

The 50-year-old comedian — who portrayed Marcus Copeland and his white heiress alter-ego Tiffany Wilson in the iconic 2004 comedy — exclusively shared with Us the real reason he won’t do a follow-up to the movie.

“The most common thing fans ask me is, ‘When are you doing another White Chicks?’ My answer: Seven hours of makeup? Hell no, I’m sticking to Black dudes,” the Scary Movie star quipped. In addition to starring in the classic ‘00s film alongside brother Shawn Wayans, he cowrote the screenplay with Shawn and another one of their brothers, Keenan Ivory Wayans.

“Out of all of my projects, White Chicks meant the most because it was impossible to do, and somehow my brothers and I made it happen,” Marlon, who is guest-hosting The Daily Show from Monday, March 6, to Thursday, March 9, told Us. The trio also have two other brothers, Damon Wayans and Dwayne Wayans, as well as five sisters. All 10 siblings were born to parents Elvira and Howell Wayans.

“One thing everyone should know about the Wayans brothers is that we live for each other and we die for each other,” Marlon, who is the youngest of the brothers, told Us about his relationship with his siblings, with whom he has frequently worked on projects. “We truly love each other.”

In particular, Marlon and Shawn, 52, have shared the screen numerous times — including in the fan favorite Scary Movie franchise as Shorty and Ray, respectively, as well as on their own Wayans Bros. sitcom in the ‘90s.

When speaking about his large family, Marlon couldn’t help but reminisce about the times the brood spent watching their parents as they listened and danced to Motown music.

“Anything Motown reminds me of my parents when they were happy and dancing together, and how good it made us feel to see them love each other,” he recalled to Us.

Keep scrolling for more of Marlon’s best quips and fun facts:

1. One place I’d like to visit is Africa. Apparently I’m from there.

2. I’ve been preparing my whole life to host The Daily Show [by] coming from sketch, knowing how to work in front of an audience with sitcoms and doing stand-up comedy.

4. I know a lot of chords on the guitar. I just can’t put [them] together to play a song.

5. I’m obsessed with Game of Thrones lately. Tell me Joffrey doesn’t deserve a spanking.

6. The most famous people in my phone book are Dave Chappelle and Kevin Hart. [But] Kevin switches his number once a month, so I probably don’t have his new one.

7. My first car was a 1994 Honda Accord EX that I bought off my brother Shawn for about $2,000 more than what he paid for it.

8. My celebrity crush growing up was Janet Jackson. I liked her as Penny on Good Times, as Charlene on Diff’rent Strokes — and then I found out she was Janet Jackson in real life.

9. I saw Janet backstage at a Kool Moe Dee concert when I was 12. I tried to say hi, but nothing came out.

10. My favorite items in my wardrobe are my Golden Goose flip-flops and my Fear of God camel trench coat.

11. On a typical Saturday night, you’d find me on a stage. Spin the dial and pick a random city.

12. My alternate profession would be a lawyer.

13. My favorite meal to cook is probably cedar plank salmon with a garlic butter glaze.

14. My favorite book is 8 Habits of Highly Successful People.

15. My advice for new comedians is don’t quit, even if you suck. You’ll suck less in time.

17. Right now, my favorite movie is Top Gun: Maverick.

18. I have two go-to karaoke songs: “Creep” by Radiohead and “Turn Off the Lights” by Teddy Pendergrass.

19. To decompress, I sit in my steam shower for about 10 minutes and then guzzle down half a bottle of cabernet.

20. The comedians I looked up to the most were Richard Pryor, Eddie Murphy and my big brother Damon.

21. Out of all of my projects, White Chicks meant the most because it was impossible to do, and somehow my brothers and I made it happen.

22. One time on stage, my pants ripped and I wasn’t wearing underwear. Gave VIP a whole different meaning.

23. My favorite snacks are popcorn, SeaSnax seaweed and hot sunflower seeds.

24. My bedroom and theater are my favorite rooms.

25. One thing everyone should know about the Wayans brothers is that we live for each other and we die for each other. We truly love each other.

Wayans will guest host The Daily Show from Monday, March 6 to Thursday, March 9, which airs on Comedy Central at 11 p.m. ET.