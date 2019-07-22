A police matter? Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak said “police are now involved” after an incident occurred between her family and Delta Airlines that resulted in the reality star and her family leaving a plane.

“Unacceptable Delta but police are now involved,” the TV personality, 41, tweeted on Saturday, July 20, while sharing a now-deleted message her eldest daughter, Brielle Biermann, posted that same day.

Unacceptable @Delta but police are now involved https://t.co/kQKtQOl50c — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) July 21, 2019

Biermann, 22, alleged that a Delta employee forced her and her family members off the flight because Kim’s husband, Kroy Biermann, took too long in line with their service animal. “[He] just kicked my WHOLE FAMILY OFF the flight to ATL bc we were waiting on my dad with our service dog to finish going thru security,” she wrote.

The model also claimed that the incident was traumatic for her younger siblings. “KJ & kash started crying bc they thought we left him and Kaia was literally S–ING AND HE KICKED US OFF!!!!! WTF,” she wrote.

She followed it up with a subsequent tweet that read, “If I f–king miss my flight home I swear to God.”

GUESS WHAT. IM LEAVIGGGG FINALLLYYY!!!!!!!! — Brielle Biermann (@BrielleZolciak) July 21, 2019

One day later, Brielle was finally on her way, writing, “GUESS WHAT. IM LEAVIGGGG [sic] FINALLLYYY!!!!!!!!”

Delta denied Brielle’s claims that the family was removed from their aircraft in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, July 22: “Mrs. Zolciak Biermann and family elected to deplane their flight after her husband remained behind to provide proper paperwork for an emotional support animal,” the statement read.

According to Delta, Zolciak and her children initially boarded without the former football player, 33, who stayed behind to “clarify paperwork” for the family’s dog. Delta claimed Kroy arrived at the gate after the door to the aircraft had been closed.

The airline also alleged that staff tried to help the group to make alternate travel arrangements, though the family wound up making their own.

Neither Brielle nor Zolciak disclosed who the service dog was assisting.

The “Google Me” singer revealed in July 2017 that she was still suffering side effects of a stroke she had suffered in 2015.

Doctors also discovered a heart condition which required surgery at the time of Zolciak’s health scare, which was caused by a blood clot from an open valve that never closed when she was in the womb.

Us has reached out to a rep for the family.

With reporting by Travis Cronin

