A life-changing detour. Bethenny Frankel claimed her flight was forced to turn around because of The Real Housewives of New York City star’s severe fish allergy.

“Called airline mult x to say I have fish allergy. Got on & they’re serving bass,” the 48-year-old tweeted on Thursday, January 3. “They couldn’t not serve it they said. Then they were turning around which I protested bc it would delay people. Cabin asked to not serve it & pilot made announcement to plane. That was fun. #epilife.”

When asked by a Twitter user why she doesn’t “invest in [her] own personal airplane,” Frankel replied, “I ain’t got it like that. And I want to work less not more.”

After other fans suggested that the Bravo star “fly private,” she added, “I am fortunate enough to do that sometimes, but it is a massive waste and not environmentally friendly if doing solo. But I hears ya.”

Frankel went on to explain how fatal her allergy is.

“To clarify: some allergens are transmitted by touch & air. Fish is one & is fatal,” she tweeted. “The more exposure to them, the more susceptible. It’s not like an immunity thing where more exposure means less susceptible. It’s opposite. I’ve always kept it quiet but that’s over now.”

She added: “This airline knows who they are. And this policy will change if it is all I focus on. I almost screwed everyone’s night up too, which the pilot delightfully announced.”

This is not the first time in recent months that Frankel has made headlines for her fish allergy. In December, the reality TV personality revealed she was “unconscious” for 15 minutes after she was exposed to the fish in soup.

“I couldn’t talk, see, thought I had a stroke & [was] dying & told if 5 mins later I’d be dead. 911 & EPI saved me. I’ll never not carry an #epipen,” she tweeted the time.

The Skinny girl founder credited her boyfriend, Paul Bernon, for saving her life after the incident. “I was with someone who went to get me a @Benadryl & returned & I was unconscious,” Frankel wrote. “He managed to call 911 & get pill down my throat w water.”

