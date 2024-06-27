Former University of South Florida tight end Teigan Martin has died after being involved in a car accident. He was 20 years old.

Authorities responded to a 9-1-1 call at 5:05 a.m. on Monday, June 24, in Hollywood Township, Minnesota, where Martin’s black BMW M5 was found in a ditch, according to a press release from the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.

Martin, who was the lone occupant of his vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation determined Martin was traveling at a high rate of speed, crossed over into the westbound lane of traffic, entered the ditch and rolled his vehicle.

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

Authorities reported speed “may have been a factor” and noted it is unknown whether alcohol was involved. Martin was wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident.

An autopsy will be completed in Ramsey, Minnesota, roughly 50 miles away from Martin’s hometown of Mayer, Minnesota.

The Carver County Sheriff’s Office indicated the accident remains under investigation.

After news of Martin’s death was announced, the University of South Florida offered condolences via social media.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Teigan Martin,” read a message shared via the football team’s X account on Tuesday, June 25. “We extend our thoughts and prayers to Teigan’s family, friends, and all who knew and loved him.”

Martin transferred to USF from Liberty in January 2023, though he did not see any action. According to the Tampa Bay Times, Martin was no longer affiliated with the football program but was still taking classes at the school.

During his senior year at Mayer Lutheran High School, he was an instrumental part in leading the school to a Minnesota state title.

Related: Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths of All Time Us Weekly looks back at the stars who died before their time, including Amy Winehouse, Prince and Whitney Houston — see the most shocking celeb deaths

“Teigan was a fun and easy-going person,” Martin’s obituary reads. “He loved fishing, golfing, and time on the boat with his friends. He truly treasured the friendships he was able to establish on and off the court/field. Teaching and coaching younger and less experienced players brought him joy…their successes were his. Times spent with family and friends were always filled with goofy times, smiles, and laughter. He consistently left, and has left, a lasting impression on those around him.”

The obituary continues, “Those around Teigan knew he had a big and caring heart, especially for his family and loved a good laugh. He definitely was the protective brother to his three younger sisters. There is nothing he enjoyed more than spending time with his friends and family. He cherished every visit and phone call from mom and dad, his sisters and close friends while attending college out of state and counted down the days to each visit back home. Teigan loved Minnesota and looked forward to returning after college.”

Martin is survived by his parents, Dan and Kathy, and sisters Danica, Marley and Azlynn.