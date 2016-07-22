It’s almost time for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio!

In anticipation for the Games, Us Weekly is celebrating the greatest athletes Team USA is sending to Brazil in our collector’s edition American Heroes 2016.

The special issue features returning Olympic favorites such as swimmer Ryan Lochte, diver David Boudia, beach volleyball player Kerri Walsh Jennings, wrestler Jordan Burroughs and gymnast Gabby Douglas — all of whom took home gold in London in 2012, and are major contenders for gold in their respective sports at the Rio Olympics.

The issue highlights a wide variety of sports — everything from water polo to fencing, the triathlon and BMX. It also offers an introduction to recently added Olympic sports golf (returning for the first time since 1904) and rugby (which hasn’t been in the Olympics since 1924).

Beyond the beloved athletes who are returning in the quest for more Olympic medals (think Michael Phelps and Aly Raisman), Us Weekly also had the chance to chat with incredible first-time Olympians who will become household names after they compete, including diver Steele Johnson, gymnast Simone Biles and rugby player Carlin Isles.

The issue also highlights members of the U.S. Paralympic team, who will compete in Rio in September. The inspiring stories of swimmer Brad Snyder, who lost his eyesight while serving in the military, and rower Blake Haxton, who lost his legs to necrotizing fasciitis, are just some of the stories that will make readers feel that anything is possible.

With more than 60 incredible athletes featured, the issue will guide readers through everything they need to know before and during the Olympic Games. Check out the issue, American Heroes 2016: Olympics, on newsstands now.

The Rio Olympics begin August 5 and will be streamed live on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports app. The Rio Paralympics begin September 7 and will be streamed live on TeamUSA.org.

