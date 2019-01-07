Us Weekly’s Petformers Awards: Vote for Best Supporting Performance!

The Oscars have nothing on these furry friends! Now that 2019 has officially kicked off, Us Weekly is gearing up to host the Petformers Awards. In the Best Supporting Performance category, we have four absolutely adorable pets nominated.

Huey Lewis and Leon (@frenchieandthenews) are a pair of French Bulldogs from Austin, Texas. Their owner describes them on Instagram as “sorta spoiled, basically tuff, totally chill, constantly snarting.”

Henry and Baloo (@henrythecoloradodog) are a cute dog-cat duo from Colorado who enjoy “exploring together” whenever they aren’t “following their noses [and] running free,” according to their Instagram.

Blizzard and Lulu (@blizzardandlulu) are so picture-perfect that their owner, Jim Burris, started his own series of illustrated books that follow the pups’ every move and adventure.

Agador (@poochofnyc) and his fluffy brown fur earned him the nickname “The Bob Ross of Dogs.” His owner is a nanny who posted a sweet viral video of him cuddling with a baby.

Vote for your favorites below — and also check out the nominations for Best Performance, Best Costumes and Best Ensemble. Plus, stay tuned for the full list of Petformers Awards winners!

After casting your vote, feel free to do it again (and again and again) as voting is unlimited!

