



Let the tail-wagging begin! The race for Us Weekly’s 2019 Petformers Awards is officially on, and in the Outstanding Lead in a Comedy category are four of the most comical creatures around.

Pickles is a little cat with big pipes! He’s not camera shy and knows how to carry a tune. Thanks to Pickle’s owner, Nathan Kehn, his talents are showcased all over Instagram, where he and his three cat siblings boast more than 185,000 followers.

Esther the Wonder Pig is a 600-pound cutie with a personality to boot! The lovable animal stole the hearts of her owners, Steve Jenkins and Derek Walter, in 2012 when she was misrepresented as a “micro pig.” As she grew bigger and bigger, so did her owner’s affection for her. Esther has a whopping 534,000 Instagram followers — including actress Torrey DeVitto and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

Ella Bean is a four-pound puppy mill rescue pooch who resides in Brooklyn and has epic style. Whether she’s sporting fun pajamas or heading out on an adventure with her two canine siblings, Ella is sure to bring a smile to her 123,000 Instagram followers.

Owen is a 12-year-old Brussels Griffon who “enjoys fruits” and “has a seasonal fear of floor transitions,” according to his Instagram bio. Owen’s adorable facial expressions keep his 105,000 Instagram followers entertained on a daily basis. Fun fact, Owen is followed by celebrities Lili Reinhart and Danielle Fishel.

Vote for your favorites below — and also check out the nominations for Outstanding Achievement in Choreography, Outstanding Achievement in Costuming and Outstanding Lead in a Drama. Plus, stay tuned for the full list of Petformers Awards winners!

