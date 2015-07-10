Hope Miley Cyrus' "Party in the U.S.A." got some play! The U.S. Women's soccer team celebrated their World Cup victory with a jam-packed NYC ticker-tape parade on Friday, July 10. The athletes, decked out in "World Champions" Nike T-shirts, proudly showed off their trophy and waved to fans down the bustling Manhattan streets.

PHOTOS: Stars who love athletes

All 23 players — including goalkeeper Hope Solo, midfielder Carli Lloyd, and veteran Abby Wambach — joined in for the festivities. The teammates wore their gold medals, snapped plenty of selfies, and rode on 12 floats.

"So excited to be in New York for today's #USWNTParade! Already an amazing crowd!" Solo, 33, captioned one Instagram pic. In a second, she added: "We couldn't be more excited to be here! #USWNTParade."

So excited to be in New York for today's #USWNTParade! Already an amazing crowd! A photo posted by Hope Solo (@hopesolo) on Jul 10, 2015 at 7:32am PDT

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hottest sports fans

Defender Meghan Klingenberg was just as taken aback. "I'm on a float," she Facebooked. "Everybody look at me cause I'm standing on a float!" Forward Alex Morgan even took a pic while riding in a double decker bus before the party began.

We couldn't be more excited to be here! #USWNTParade A photo posted by Hope Solo (@hopesolo) on Jul 10, 2015 at 7:53am PDT

The women's soccer team crushed Japan with a score of 5 to 2 in Vancouver, Canada on Sunday, July 5, marking the nation's third Women's World Cup title. The nailbiter match became the most-watched soccer game in history (sorry Mia Hamm!), and included several cheer-worthy moments.

Honored to meet Mayor @billdeblasio and First Lady @Chirlane this morning! A photo posted by Hope Solo (@hopesolo) on Jul 10, 2015 at 8:31am PDT

Some of the highlights? Lloyd's killer goal at the halfway line (seriously, OMFG!), Lloyd handing the captain armband to Wambach, 35, mid-game, and Wambach kissing her wife, Sarah Huffman, after winning.

PHOTOS: Olympic athletes

I'm on a float. Everybody look at me cause I'm standing on a float! #USWNT @reeba04 @hopesolo @heatheroreilly @alyssanaeher Posted by Meghan Klingenberg on Friday, July 10, 2015

"We didn’t come here to take second place. We came here to win it and there was something different in the air with these last few games with our team," Lloyd, 32, said on Good Morning America the day after their triumph. "I think we all believed. We all knew it. We felt it and what a convincing win today to get it done."

Gooooooooood morning America! #WorldChamps A photo posted by Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) on Jul 10, 2015 at 3:51am PDT

She added: "I think it’s huge for women’s soccer. It felt like we were playing in the U.S. The energy and atmosphere was just unbelievable this World Cup."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!