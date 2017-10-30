Plot twist! Former enemies Lala Kent and Scheana Marie have formed a surprising friendship, as seen in the first trailer for Vanderpump Rules’ sixth season, and Kent warns Marie that her then-boyfriend, Robert Valletta, is cheating on her.

In the clip, Kent doesn’t hold back as she yells, “Your man made out with my friend” to which Marie replies, “Back it up.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed on October 18 that the former couple had called it quits, but were still somewhat romantically involved. “They kind of broke up and they kind of didn’t,” a source told Us of the split. “They are still talking. Their schedules have been tricky. When he’s in town they act like a couple. They are in between broken up and still on.”

It seems there will be even more relationship drama throughout the Bravo reality series’ season, as Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval discuss ending their relationship. In the clip, Madix declares: “I feel like we should just break the f—k up.”

Meanwhile, Stassi Schroeder is seen crying in a stairwell after her boyfriend of four years, Patrick Meagher, breaks up with her on their anniversary. Schroeder’s ex Jax Taylor also faces relationship drama with girlfriend Brittany Cartwright after surprising accusations surface about the SUR bartender.

As previously reported, Schroeder announced the split on Twitter on August 12, also revealing she had planned a vacation for her and Meagher to celebrate their big milestone. “Broken up with on our anniversary after I planned a trip for us to Mexico,” Schroeder wrote. “Call me Carrie Bradshaw.” In the clip, the reality star is seen pleading with Meagher not to end their relationship during the anniversary celebration. “If you do decide to break up with me, can it not be over tonight?” she asks. “Please?”

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo on December 4 at 9 p.m. ET.

