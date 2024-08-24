Vanessa Bryant posted a heartfelt tribute to her late husband, Kobe Bryant, on what would have been his 46th birthday.

Sharing a sweet throwback photo of herself kissing Kobe on the cheek, Vanessa marked the special day via an Instagram post on Friday, August 23.

“Happy birthday @kobebryant,” Vanessa, 43, wrote in the caption. “I love you for now, forever & for always.”

It’s been more than four years since the NBA star and the couple’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were tragically killed.

Kobe and Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, which also left seven others dead.

Vanessa and Kobe, who married in 2001, also shared daughters Natalia, 21, Bianka, 7, and Capri, 5.

The tribute comes after Vanessa debuted a new Olympics logo to honor her husband at the upcoming 2028 L.A. Games.

Putting a twist on the original design, Vanessa changed the letter “A” to feature a purple and yellow snakeskin design with Kobe’s Mamba logo in the center.

“Kobe was the ultimate athlete, and he took his role as an Olympian very seriously,” Vanessa stated in the announcement video shared on Monday, August 12. “He was so proud to represent our country, and he considered his two gold medals part of his proudest professional accomplishments. His dedication to sport transcended basketball. As a spectator, he especially loved to show up for his fellow athletes and take in the competition at the world’s highest level.”

Vanessa said she and her family had fond memories of watching the Olympics on TV together, as well as cheering on Kobe and other Team USA athletes at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics in Beijing and London, respectively.

“And, of course, our family loves Los Angeles. So, when Kobe was approached to support the effort to bring the Games to L.A., he responded with an immediate, ‘Yes,’” she added. “Kobe was an important advocate in bringing the Games to Los Angeles.”

Vanessa credited her husband’s “passion for the city, all the love Angelenos have shown for our family and all our fond memories here” as being part of her inspiration in creating the emblem.

“We hope this inspires the Mamba Mentality in every aspiring Olympian and Paralympian,” she said. “We’re so proud to see this emblem represent the Los Angeles Games. I know Kobe would be so proud to host the Games in this great city.”

Since his death, Vanessa has paid tribute to Kobe on significant dates, including their 23rd anniversary.

She shared a collage of four throwback photos of herself and Kobe on date night via Instagram in April to commemorate the milestone.

“Happy Anniversary @kobebryant ❤️ #23,” Vanessa wrote alongside the post.