Thanks to Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant’s legacy as a two-time Olympian will be honored at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

One day after the conclusion of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Vanessa, 42, debuted a new logo she designed for the L.A. Games that was inspired by her late husband. Putting a twist on the original design, Vanessa changed the letter “A” to feature a purple and yellow snakeskin design with Kobe’s Mamba logo in the center.

“Kobe was the ultimate athlete, and he took his role as an Olympian very seriously,” Vanessa stated in the announcement video shared on Monday, August 12. “He was so proud to represent our country, and he considered his two gold medals part of his proudest professional accomplishments. His dedication to sport transcended basketball. As a spectator, he especially loved to show up for his fellow athletes and take in the competition at the world’s highest level.”

Vanessa went on to recall watching the Olympics with her family on TV, as well as cheering on Kobe and other Team USA athletes at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics in Beijing and London, respectively.

“And, of course, our family loves Los Angeles. So, when Kobe was approached to support the effort to bring the Games to L.A., he responded with an immediate, ‘Yes,’” she added. “Kobe was an important advocate in bringing the Games to Los Angeles.”

It was her husband’s “passion for the city, all the love Angelenos have shown for our family and all our fond memories here” that helped her to create her L.A. Olympics emblem. “We hope this inspires the Mamba Mentality in every aspiring Olympian and Paralympian. We’re so proud to see this emblem represent the Los Angeles Games. I know Kobe would be so proud to host the Games in this great city.”

The announcement video also featured footage of Kobe sharing why he wanted the 2028 Olympics to be held in L.A.

“There’s so many icons that come from the city of Los Angeles, that live in the city of Los Angeles, in so many different fields that it makes complete sense to host the Olympics here because there’s so many things that you can do with the Olympic Games, to even elevate it to a higher level,” the former Los Angeles Lakers player stated in the black-and-white clip. “And to tell the beautiful journey and story of these athletes that are represented in these Olympic Games.”

He added: “To have the Olympics here in a city where so many cultures are naturally represented would be a beautiful story to tell and a beautiful way to integrate the sport with the city.”

In January 2020, Kobe and his daughter Gianna, then 13, were killed in a helicopter crash alongside seven other passengers. He was 41. (Kobe and Vanessa also shared daughters Natalia, 21, Bianka, 7, and Capri, 3.)

Kobe has been honored in many ways since his death by both his city and his family. Earlier this month, a statue of him and Gianna titled “Girl Dad” was unveiled outside of Crypto.com Arena.

“This statue of my Gigi and Kobe is extra special,” Vanessa captioned an Instagram video on August 2. “This moment was especially important to all of us. I knew it was going to be our favorite. Hope you all enjoy this special place to visit. We love you Kobe and Gigi❤️❤️8•2•24 Mamba & Mambacita.”