Following her August split from Nick Viall, Vanessa Grimaldi is spending time with Montreal Canadiens hockey player Brendan Gallagher.

“They’ve been talking and hanging out together,” Grimaldi’s rep tells Us Weekly. “They’re cute. It’s all relatively new.”

Grimaldi and Viall, who got engaged on the season 21 finale of The Bachelor that aired in March, revealed they called it quits in a statement to Us Weekly on August 25. “It’s with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement,” they told Us in a joint statement at the time. “We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairy-tale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn’t been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other.”

The Montreal-based special education teacher broke her silence on the split days later in an emotional Instagram post. “It’s okay to feel broken,” she wrote on August 28 alongside a photo of herself leaning on a friend’s shoulder at the park while looking out at a lake. “It’s okay to cry. It’s okay to lean on a friend. In the end, it will always be okay.”

The same day, Viall opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about keeping Grimaldi close to his heart in the wake of their split. “I still love her very much. I’m not afraid to say that,” he told Us at the Wrangler by Peter Max line debut party. “I like to try new things, get out of my comfort zone. I know I have a lot of work to do in that arena. And it’s fun to try and I always appreciate the opportunity to try new things and that’s been a lot of fun.”

“I’m always trying to stay busy, especially right now with things,” he added. “My friends, my family and Vanessa and I are still very much each other’s support system. We’re trying to do that and it’s a challenge at times, but we still realize that we’re there for each other.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!