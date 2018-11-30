“We love to go big for the holidays,” Vanessa Lachey, who partnered with HomeGoods to decorate her LA home, exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. And one family tradition began long before her and husband Nick Lachey welcomed Camden, 6, Brooklyn, 3, and Phoenix, 23 months.

“The day after Thanksgiving, we decorate for Christmas — ever since Nick and I started dating,” explains Vanessa, 38. “12 years ago, it was just me and him putting up the tree and drinking white Russians.”

Now, it’s all about the kids, especially after Phoenix arrived prematurely on Christmas Eve in 2016. “I’m just so grateful that he’s healthy and happy,” she says. “It’s that much more special.”

Here, she shares some tips for throwing the perfect holiday bash with Us:

Make Ration Stations: If you assemble different spots replete with everything guests need, you’ll have time to actually have fun at your party! “I can enjoy a cocktail and not worry about, ‘Do you have a glass? Ice? A mixer?’” she explains. “Ditto for dessert, hot cocoa and kid stuff,” which she loves to explore the aisles of HomeGoods for.

Assign Seating: Use place cards to “take away the guessing game of where to sit, which is always awkward,” says the former TRL host.

Give Goody Bags Early: Gift guests something they can use during the festivities, like a personalized wineglass. “[That] makes it more intimate and thoughtful,” she notes.

