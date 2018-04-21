Verne Troyer, ‘Austin Powers’ Star, Dead at Age 49

Verne Troyer has died at the age of 49. The Austin Powers star’s spokesperson confirmed the news in a statement to Us Weekly on Saturday, April 21.

“It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today,” the statement, also posted on Troyer’s Instagram account, read. “Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday.”

“He inspired people around the world with his drive, determination, and attitude. On film & television sets, commercial shoots, at comic-con’s & personal appearances, to his own YouTube videos, he was there to show everyone what he was capable of doing. Even though his stature was small and his parents often wondered if he’d be able to reach up and open doors on his own in his life, he went on to open more doors for himself and others than anyone could have imagined. He also touched more peoples hearts than he will ever know.”

“Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles,” the statement continued. “Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately, this time was too much.”

While the actor’s cause of death has not been revealed, the statement addressed the dangers of depression and suicide. “During this recent time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately,” the message concluded. “Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.”

The actor was hospitalized on April 2 and TMZ reported that a friend called the police saying that the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone star was “extremely upset, drunk and suicidal.” He was then treated for possible alcohol poisoning and was held at the hospital for 72 hours to undergo an evaluation.

“Asking you to keep Verne in your thoughts and prayers. He’s getting the best care possible and is resting comfortably,” his rep told Us Weekly at the time. “Appreciate the support from family, friends, and fans around the world. We will keep you updated.” The actor was also hospitalized for alcohol addiction in April 2017.

The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Troyer’s name to the Starkey Hearing Foundation and Best Buddies charities.

