It’s safe to assume Vicki Gunvalson won’t be sending Brooks Ayers a wedding gift. Ayers, who split from The Real Housewives of Orange County veteran in August 2015, is officially off the market.

Ayers married his girlfriend of more than a year, Christy Lindeman, in front of friends and family including her 23-year-old son on Saturday, March 24. “I’ve never been happier!” Ayers tells Us Weekly exclusively.

Per reality gossip site Tamara Tattles , Ayers and Lindeman reside in Indianapolis, Indiana. He’s currently employed as a medical sales rep, while she holds a sales director title for a tire company. The couple share a love of dogs and Mississippi State football.

The reality star, 55, and Ayers parted ways after he admitted to fabricating medical documents about a non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis to Us Weekly in March 2016. Gunvalson denied involvement in the cancer scheme.

Gunvalson, meanwhile ,has moved on as well. The insurance agency owner has been involved with retired homicide detective Steve Lodge since April 2016 and is ready to say “I do.”

“I’m so ready for marriage, I’m a marriage girl,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in December. Lodge knew what he was getting into early on with Gunvalson. “I told him from the very beginning, if you don’t want to get married, then don’t waste your time with me because I love being married.”

Gunvalson was previously married to Donn Gunvalson for 20 years. They exes, who parted ways in October 2010, share grown children TV personality Briana Culberson and life insurance broker Michael Wolfsmith.

