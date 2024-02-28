Victoria Pedretti and Fred Hechinger were spotted packing on the PDA in a crossover event the biggest TV fans didn’t see coming.

The You actress, 28, and the White Lotus alum, 24, were seen enjoying a stroll in New York City on Monday, February 26. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the couple smiled and walked together before sharing an embrace and a kiss.

For the outdoorsy moment, Pedretti donned a cozy red scarf, tan belted trench coat, wide-legged jeans and black chunky boots. Hechinger also opted for a casual look which featured a hoodie, peacoat, beanie and sneakers.

It’s not clear how long the two have been seeing each other.

Before Hechinger, Pedretti was linked to fellow You star Dylan Arnold, with Us Weekly confirming in November 2021 that they had taken their characters’ onscreen romance into the real world. (Pedretti’s Love Quinn and Arnold’s Theo Engler played love interests in season 3.)

In an interview with Elle published one month prior, Pedretti opened up about why it was necessary for Love to explore a romance with Theo.

“I think we saw it as the unique relationship that they’re kind of forging within the context of their town and both of their lived experiences,” she said. “And their trauma and whatnot. It is really interesting though, how that forges.”

As for her personal life, Pedretti also shared her thoughts on relationships and admitted, “I don’t know if I believe in soulmates.”

Still, she added that she’s “certainly romantic” and hopes to share that side of herself with the world, even if it’s through the dark Netflix series. (Pedretti joined Penn Badgley for season 2 of You in 2019.)

“I do think that a lot of us are vibrating on very different frequencies and it does feel kind of miraculous when we’re able to find people we can even vibrate alongside us for even a time,” she continued. “‘Cause we’re always going to have moments of difficulty with communication and connection, because we define language differently, but it does feel special and precious to find and then cultivate friendships and relationships that enrich our lives. It can feel like magic. I think it’s so special.”

She labeled the idea of “soulmates” and finding “The One” as “extremely toxic,” stating that it “leads to extremely high divorce rates and a lot of dissatisfaction. In romantic relationships, especially. ‘Cause then that kind of navigates around the work necessary to develop healthy habits and to work on yourself and work on your communication skills.”

Little is known about Hechinger’s love life before Pedretti. Along with starring on season 1 of The White Lotus, Hechinger is known for roles in Eighth Grade, the Fear Street trilogy and Pam & Tommy.