Vienna Girardi took to Facebook on Wednesday, January 10, the day that was supposed to be her due date, to mourn the twin girls she lost to miscarriage.

“Today should have been a day to rejoice and celebrate life… today was my due date. Instead I’m finding it hard to even get out of bed, hard to smile or feel anything at all. I feel numb as I stand outside watching my dogs,” she wrote in the emotional post. “It’s wet and gloomy as if the world knows and feels my pain. Each day has gotten easier to for me to put a smile on and pretend everything is ok but not today. I can’t pretend today. I’m hurting.”

“I’m sad and I feel empty,” she continued. “I still wondering why and I still get angry and today Im mad and sad and just want it to be ok to feel this way.”

The Bachelor alum, 31, revealed on August 13 that she had miscarried her twin daughters. “My water broke due to the amniotic sacs rupturing,” she wrote on Facebook of the heartbreaking experience. “I spent the next 2 days in the hospital trying everything to save them.”

“My little angels went to Heaven on Aug 5th,” she continued. “And I was rushed into the OR for emergency surgery and was in the ICU for 4 days.”

She added at the time: “Your mommy will never forget you and I loved you both with my entire heart.”

Girardi opened up to Us Weekly exclusively in early August, explaining why her pregnancy was considered high risk at the time. “The twins are monochorionic diamniotic. They share a placenta, which means they also share nutrients,” she said. “One baby can potentially take more from the other, so I have monitoring every two weeks.”

