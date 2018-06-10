Vince Vaughn Arrested, Charged With DWI and Resisting Officers

Vince Vaughn was arrested for driving under the influence in California in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 10, the Manhattan Beach Police confirmed to Us Weekly.

The Wedding Crashers actor, 48, was taken into custody at 1 a.m. PT in Manhattan Beach, California, and was charged with DWI and resisting, delaying or obstructing officers. He is no longer in custody. According to police, his passenger, whose identity has not yet been released, was also arrested and charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing officers. The pair were stopped at a checkpoint in Hermosa Beach. TMZ was first to report the actor’s arrest.

Us Weekly has reached out to Vaughn’s rep for comment.

The Delivery Man actor was previously arrested for his involvement in a 2001 bar brawl in Wilmington, North Carolina. He was with fellow actor Steve Buscemi at the time of the fight, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, Buscemi was stabbed during the altercation.

This story will be updated with developments.

