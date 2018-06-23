Vinnie Paul Dead: Metal Band Drummer Dies at 54

Metal band drummer Vinnie Paul has died at the age of 54.

The musician’s death was announced by Pantera on Saturday, June 23, on Twitter. “Vinnie Paul Abbott aka Vinnie Paul has passed away,” the band tweeted. “Paul is best known for his work as the drummer in the bands Pantera and Hellyeah. No further details are available at this time. The family requests you please respect their privacy during this time.”

Alice Cooper extended his condolences upon learning of Paul’s passing. “Terribly saddened by the news of Vinnie Paul’s passing,” the 70-year-old rocker tweeted on Saturday. “Vinnie was a beloved fixture in the rock and metal communities and we will miss seeing him out on the road. His impact on heavy music is immeasurable. Rest In Peace Vinnie, condolences to your family, friends and fans.”

Slash also tweeted a tribute to the drummer. “Tragic news about Vinnie Paul today,” he wrote. “He was one of the warmest people I knew. A truly good & fun friend. We’re going to miss you more than you could possibly have known. RIP buddy.”

Bret Michaels tweeted: “Vinnie – You will be missed! You were an amazing human being & we had many great times together. A toast to you my friend, my prayers are with you!”

Vincent Paul Abbott came from a musical family. The artist founded Pantera alongside his brother, Dimebag Darrell, in 1981. Darrell died in December 2004 after being shot onstage while the siblings were performing in Columbus, Ohio. The brothers also formed Damageplan together in 2003 prior to Darrell’s death. Vinnie’s father was Jerry Abbott, a country music songwriter and producer.

The drummer was a member of HELLYEAH at the time of his death. According to an October report by Blabbermouth, the group was set to record their sixth album at the time.

