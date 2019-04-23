Vinny Guadagnino apparently loves the Smush Room! The Jersey Shore star claimed in a new interview that he has slept with hundreds of women — if not more.

“I’ve never been asked that by a woman,” Guadagnino, 31, said when interrogated about his “body count” during a recent appearance on WFAN Sports Radio’s Boomer and Gio show.

The MTV personality, who was 21 when Jersey Shore premiered in 2009, was not sure about the exact number of women he has been with (“I really have no idea”), but he said that it is definitely more than 100 and “probably” higher than 500. He even went so far as to say that the number “could be” over 1,000.

“I feel disgusting right now,” he confessed. “It’s been 10 years! I’ve had a good time.”

Guadagnino, who is currently looking for The One on MTV’s Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny, told the radio show’s cohosts that he has “never been judged” by a woman on his high number of hookups. “I don’t know if it’s been a thousand, but it’s up there,” he backtracked.

“You’ve got to understand, I’ve done these, like, club appearances when I was on the show. So, like, three nights a week you’re in a different city, traveling around the country, things happen,” the reality star explained. “But I’ve slowed down a lot. Like now, I’m going back to my room, going to watch Netflix — I want to just chill. I don’t want to be in bed with somebody if I don’t want to wake up to them the next morning and talk to them.”

While Guadagnino acknowledged that he has “taken that progression of slowing down,” he said he does not feel pressured “to be in a relationship.”

When the self-described “Keto Guido” stopped by Us Weekly’s studio earlier this month, he insisted that he is a “firm believer” in finding love on the small screen.

“I think everything happens for a reason,” he told Us. “These girls were put in front of us for a reason. We were put in front of them for a reason.”

Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

