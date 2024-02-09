Ally Lewber is setting the record straight regarding rumors that her boyfriend, James Kennedy, has been physically abusive toward her.

During the Friday, February 9, episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast, Scheana Shay brought up the speculation during an interview with Lewber. Shay, 38, initially recalled Teddi Mellencamp‘s comments on a December 2023 podcast about her and Tamra Judge sharing a car with Lewber, 28, and Kennedy, 32.

“I think it was two years ago now [after the MTV Movie & TV Awards]. And she said that they were heading to an afterparty at TomTom. And during that car ride there was an altercation between two people in the car, which made her and Teddi have to get out of the car,” Shay explained. “They had to separate the two individuals in the car. And [they] further suggested that James was involved, and now there’s rumors flying around that Teddi might have hinted at an altercation between you and James.”

Lewber immediately shut down the assumptions about her argument with Kennedy.

“That’s crazy to me that that’s the most asked question [for me]. That makes me really sad, because no, I’m good. That never happened. There was no physical altercation,” she told Shay. “Yes, we were in the car together. I thought we were having fun. We were having fun. But then James and I did get into an argument, but there was no physical assault. I was not bleeding, and they didn’t have to get out of the car and separate us. So that didn’t happen. That’s all I’ll say on that.”

Lewber maintained that Kennedy has never “physically hurt” her or “assaulted” her.

“We’re good. We’re happy. He’s working on himself. I know in the past that he has anger issues. So I get it,” she continued. “But I just want people to know that I’m good and I’m safe and I love him.”

Shay also asked whether Kennedy was still drinking during his 2022 disagreement with Lewber. (The DJ confirmed on season 11 of Vanderpump Rules that he is currently sober after past issues with substance abuse.)

“He was still drinking. Yeah, we were all drunk in the back of that car. Yeah, that’s true,’ Lewber explained. “But nothing happened physically. I mean, we went to TomTom. We showed up at TomTom and we had fun. It was, like, a good night. I don’t think that that was, like, the moment or, like, the night when we were like, ‘OK, drinking is not great.’”

She added: “We would fight when we would drink. I would drink and pick [fights]. When you drink that much and in those environments, it is not great. That’s not who we really are. That’s an example of why he shouldn’t drink.”

Shay went on to claim that Kennedy’s ex-girlfriends Rachel “Raquel” Leviss and Kristen Doute have previously sparked speculation that Kennedy might have been physically abusive toward them during their relationships. Shay said she “just wanted to give” Lewber “a safe space” to speak about anything on her mind.

“Thank you. Because I didn’t know,” Lewber replied. “I’m like, do I go on my Instagram to say, ‘I’m good, guys?’ Like, I don’t know how to navigate these types of things. And this is something that’s very serious. And I do appreciate everyone worried about me. But I do want everyone to know I’m good.”

Vanderpump Rules fans have had a front-row seat to Kennedy’s ups and downs since he joined the show. After making his first appearance in season 3, Kennedy’s off-and-on romance with Doute, 41, was documented as they faced many volatile moments. Doute notably slapped Kennedy at Scheana’s wedding to Mike Shay in 2014. In another scene, Kennedy spit on Doute’s door.

More recently, Kennedy’s ex-fiancée Leviss, 29, hinted that there were more details about their split that she didn’t previously share with the public. In a January episode of her “Rachel Goes Rogue” podcast, Leviss recalled filming a scene for season 10 of Vanderpump Rules where she started hyperventilating while discussing their split. Leviss said she left out a lot of information about what really led to her ending her engagement.

“I was telling them the story of me planning to break up with James and how I had intentions of leaving the ring box on the counter when he got back from Europe,” she recalled. “All of my stuff was going to be gone, and I felt like that would be the safest way for me to break up with him. I didn’t go into the details of why we were breaking up and why I couldn’t be with him anymore.”

The former couple dated from 2016 to 2021 before announcing their split at a reunion special.

Us Weekly has reached out to Kennedy, Doute and Leviss for comment.