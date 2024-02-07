Vanderpump Rules OG Katie Maloney “accidentally” went on a date with actor Crispin Glover “for the plot” while working at the Sundance Film Festival in 2005.

Maloney, 37, worked for gifting suites at the time, which allowed her to meet various celebrities, including Glover, 59, who is known for playing George McFly in Back to the Future.

“He came in, he had a film at the festival that year, and he was really nice,” Maloney recalled during the Wednesday, February 7, episode of her “Disrespectfully” podcast. “Then he’s like, ‘Well do you have plans later? Do you want to come see the screening of my movie?’ … It was the weirdest movie I’ve ever seen.”

While she didn’t share the same, Maloney appeared to be referring to Glover’s film What Is It?, which premiered at the 2005 Sundance Film Festival.

“I thought he was just going to put me on a list, and I was going to go show up, watch the movie, bounce. Maybe I would see him, I don’t know. Oh no, I was there to go watch the movie with him,” Maloney continued. “I’m sitting next to him watching this movie that I am like ‘what the f—k is happening.’ I can’t react that way; I have to try to follow along. Try to understand what this movie’s about.”

Maloney joked that she didn’t know what else she was expecting from Glover. But after the film was over, they went to a separate location and had tea together.

“He’s really nice and kind and was asking questions about my life, my family. I grew up in Park City, [Utah], so we were talking about that,” Maloney recalled. “Had just a very normal conversation. I was like, so this was like a date, basically.”

Maloney couldn’t remember whether she gave Glover her phone number at the time.

“I don’t think we talked again after that,” she added, noting that they did not hook up. “People talk about him being this strange dude, because he definitely does — he’s done some weird stuff on talk shows in the past and people are very curious about him because he’s interesting. My experience with him was him being just a guy.”

Maloney also appeared to be referring to Glover’s unforgettable moment on Late Night With David Letterman in 1987 when the actor nearly kicked the show’s host in the head.

“What I always answer is, ‘I neither confirm nor deny that I was ever on the David Letterman show.’ Which, of course, there’s a sense of humor to it,” Glover said during an interview with HuffPost in 2012. “You can make what you want.”