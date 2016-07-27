Update 11:15 ET p.m.: Hillary Clinton made an appearance Tuesday night via video conference. The Democratic presidential nominee thanked her supporters, telling the crowd: "Hello Philadelphia, I am so happy for this great day and tonight. What an incredible honor you have given me and I cannot believe we just put the biggest crack in that glass ceiling yet. Thanks to you and everyone who has fought so hard to make this possible. This is really your victory. This is really your night. And, if there are any little girls out there who stayed up late to watch, let me just say — I may become the first woman president but one of you is next. Thank you all. I cannot wait to join you in Philadelphia. Thank you!"

Update 10:00 p.m. ET: Bill Clinton took the stage at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia to endorse his wife and Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton. During his 42-minute long speech, the former president assumed his role as potential first gentleman and recalled having to propose to Hillary three times before she said yes in 1975. Bill also acknowledged Hillary's political work and concluded that "She’s a change-maker — that’s what she does.”

Update: Night two of the DNC has been star-studded indeed. One of the most memorable moments was when Elizabeth Banks made her way to the podium by mocking Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's entrance on the final day of the RNC last week. The Hunger Games actress took the stage as Queen's "We Are the Champions" blared while her silhouette appeared against a bright screen.

"You know, I don't usually say this about Donald Trump, but that was over the top," she told delegates. "I confirmed it just now. … I just bought that fog machine on eBay for $30. I don't feel good about it."

Later in the evening, Girls star Lena Dunham and actress America Ferrera also poked fun at the GOP nominee.

"Hi, I’m Lena Dunham, and according to Donald Trump, my body is probably, like, a 2," Dunham cracked to the crowd.

"And I’m America Ferrera. And according to Donald Trump, I’m probably a rapist,” the Superstore actress noted, referencing the controversial speech Trump gave in June 2015 when he announced his candidacy. In it, the former Apprentice star called Mexican immigrants rapists.

History was then made at about 6:40 p.m. ET, when Hillary Clinton officially became the Democratic presidential nominee. She is the first woman ever selected to lead the presidential ticket of a major party in the U.S.

Original story:

Bill Clinton, you’re up! Day two of the Democratic National Convention is well under way on Tuesday, July 26, at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center with a 4 p.m. ET kickoff, but the most anticipated speakers don’t take the stage until late in the evening. Where can you catch all the action? Right here at Us Weekly: You can watch the livestream above.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is expected to officially accept the nomination on Thursday, with the roll call beginning Tuesday. The headlining speakers for day two, which touts the theme of “A Lifetime of Fighting for Children and Families,” include Bill Clinton, Mothers of the Movement and many more.

The 42nd president of the United States is expected to take the stage at 10 p.m. ET to “outline his wife’s history as an agent for change,” according to The New York Times. As the man who knows her best, he’s going to tell the crowd about “the Hillary he knows beneath the public image,” Bill’s friends told the Chicago Tribune. He will be introduced via a filmed video featuring Meryl Streep.

Another major moment to watch for: the Mothers of the Movement, a group of seven women who lost their children to gun violence or police brutality. The mothers of Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Sandra Bland, Tamir Rice, Hadiya Pendleton and Dontre Hamilton will all share their personal stories sometime between 7 and 10 p.m. ET.

Other notable speakers during that time frame include actresses Lena Dunham and America Ferrera, who will speak on women’s and children’s issues. Everyone’s favorite fake president Tony Goldwyn (who plays President Fitzgerald Grant on ABC’s drama Scandal) will address why the former secretary of state, 68, is the best presidential candidate, based on her work on social justice.

In another series of speeches that’s likely to be emotional, several 9/11 survivors and first responders will also deliver remarks after an introduction by Debra Messing.

Watch it all in the livestream, or catch it on C-SPAN.

