Watch Ellen DeGeneres Flirt With a Giraffe in Africa

Living the dream. Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi were over the moon as they had breakfast with giraffes in Kenya on Saturday, May 26.

The couple are in Africa to establish a permanent home for the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund as part of the Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund and stopped at the famed Giraffe Manor in Nairobi to dine with the estate’s residents.

The first video that the talk show host posted on Saturday showed de Rossi trying to order breakfast on their vacation. “I would like pancakes and coffee,” she said, appearing somewhat distracted as a giraffe poked its head through an open window. “I think that will be fine.”

In the next video, the Arrested Development alum was obscured as two of the giant creatures reached over the table to gently take treats from her hand. “Portia hasn’t met a giraffe she didn’t like,” DeGeneres commented.

Then the Finding Dory star shared a pic outside with a look of sheer joy and excitement on her face as they got up close to the herd of magnificent beasts.

And in her final video, DeGeneres sat at a table in the dining room as she sweet-talked a wild giraffe. “Your eyes are so pretty,” she said softly as she hand-fed it. “You’re so pretty.” She captioned the video, “Flirting with a giraffe.”

Back in February, de Rossi gave her wife a 60th birthday surprise that made her cry. The Australian star appeared on The Ellen Show to reveal that in honor of DeGeneres’ long-held admiration for the late conservationist, who was murdered in 1985, she had established the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund in Rwanda.

The comedian was in tears as she said it was “the best gift,” adding, “When we got married, Portia’s line was, ‘It’s good to be loved. It’s profound to be understood.’ She understands me because that is the best gift that anybody could have given me.”

On Wednesday, May 23, DeGeneres was shocked again when her friends Ashton Kutcher and Hollywood manager Guy Oseary came on the show to surprise her with a donation of $4 million to her campus to help save the mountain gorillas.

