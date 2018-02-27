Cue the waterworks. A little over a year after the unexpected passing of their TV dad, the cast of Growing Pains reunited on the Today show where they opened up about still missing the late Alan Thicke.

Kirk Cameron, Tracey Gold and Jeremy Miller joined cohost Savannah Guthrie during the the latest edition of the show’s series “Reunited Today” on Tuesday, February 27, where were inevitably asked about their onscreen father who played Jason Seaver.

“We have to talk about Alan Thicke. It’s bittersweet seeing you all together because he was the patriarch — of course on the show — but also he seemed to mean so much you individually,” Guthrie began the conversation. “It must be hard to realize he’s gone.”

Gold, who played Carol Seaver on the ‘80s sitcom replied saying “it’s still surreal. It’s still hard to grasp and when we’re together it is a reminder.”

She continued to reminisce on how Thicke, who passed away in December 2016, kept their TV family close. “Alan was kind of the constant in all of our lives … Alan always kept in touch with all of us. He’s deeply missed.”

“He would’ve been here [today] leading the charge,” Miller, who played the youngest Seaver sibling, Ben, added.

Cameron, who played the eldest sibling, Mike, chimed in mentioning that they all “grew up on the set of Growing Pains,” and that Thicke was “like a father to all of us,” and “we miss him a lot.”

The trio continued to detail how nice it was to work on the set of the show — which ran for seven seasons — and how Thicke set the tone for making it a happy place to be.

As previously reported, Thicke suffered a heart attack and passed away suddenly at the age of 69 in December 2016 while playing hockey with his 19-year-old son, Carter. The veteran actor left behind behind his wife, Tanya, and adult children Brennan, Robin and Carter Thicke. He was previously married twice before to Gloria Loring and Gina Tolleson.

