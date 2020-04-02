“I can’t, Jimmy,” the Star Is Born actor said, appearing nervous and rubbing her face. “I can’t talk right now. I’m really sorry. It’s just, like, a really weird time right no. Hello? Jimmy? I can’t see you? Am I on TV?”

A very confused Fallon, 45, tried to calm down the singer and keep things light as Gaga received a call on another phone. “Hey, guys, can you push that call back one minute?” she asked to someone else.

“There’s something that you’re working on, very big, [it’s] going to help people out right now,” Fallon said afterward, hoping to get the “Bad Romance” singer to say what was going on. However, she replied, “I can’t, I can’t. I can’t tell you everything right now because I’m still ironing out the details and I have a lot of phone calls to make.”

Fallon offered to push the call 10 minutes, but Gaga then asked if they could push the interview two days.

“Can I call you on Friday? It’s uh, yeah. It’s Wednesday,” he said. Before hanging up, she did reveal that her announcement was “for COVID-19.”

Later in the show, which he filmed from his basement, Gaga called back with more news.

“Hello, I’m sorry. Can we just move our time? Yeah, can we do it Monday? I promise we’ll do it Monday,” the 11-time Grammy winner said, wearing her glasses upside down on her face. In the background, another phone rang again and Fallon admitted that the Golden Globe winner has a very busy schedule.

On Monday, Gaga will join the show with an update.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs on NBC weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET.