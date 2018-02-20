Blushing! Olympic luger Chris Mazdzer made history at the 2018 Winter Olympics when he captured the first luge medal of any kind in U.S. history — and his welcome home was just as sweet.

Following his silver medal win in PyeongChang, South Korea the 29-year-old athlete sat down with Megyn Kelly on Tuesday, February 20, who had a special surprise for him.

“Now I hear that you’re a big Mila Kunis fan,” the 47-year-old talk show host said to the Olympian before directing him to look at a video screen. “She wanted to say something to you.”

“Hey, Chris, it’s Mila,” the video began. “Congratulations on your medal. Welcome home, I hope you had a great time and you kicked ass,” she said before hilariously asking someone off-camera if she’s allowed to say ass on TV.

The camera then panned to a visibly blushing Mazdzer. “That’s one of my favorite phrases,” he responded.

As previously reported, the Massachusetts native revealed his celebrity crush in an exclusive video interview with Us Weekly prior to heading to the Olympic games. “Mila Kunis,” he told Us. When asked if he had met the actress he asked for some help: “We just do this sport called luge, so if you could help us, that’d be awesome!”

And he’s not the only one in his family to garner attention throughout his run in PyeongChang. Following his win, a photo of his sisters Kate and Sara Mazdzer — as well as his girlfriend Mara Marian — cheering in American flag sports bras despite below-freezing temps went viral.

“Anyone whose support and passion inspires them to support me and the U.S. in head-to-toe minimal clothing in below-zero weather with wind chill is someone I’m so proud to be associated with,” he told Us at the time. “I feel so lucky they’re my family.”

