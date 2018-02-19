Team USA is crushing it in PyeongChang, South Korea, but before they left for the games, Us Weekly got serious with the athletes about their celebrity crushes. From Mila Kunis to Harry Styles, the Olympians revealed to Us who makes them swoon. Watch the video to hear what they had to say.

Adam Rippon, Figure Skater

“So I didn’t realize that he was cute until One Direction broke up, but now that Harry Styles is, you know, living that solo singer career, yeah, I’m into it,” the recent bronze medalist, 28, revealed. While he hasn’t met the pop star yet, Rippon remains hopeful: “Maybe I will!”

Carlo Valdes, Bobsledder

Some Olympians couldn’t decide on just one crush. “I mean I do have a list,” the 28-year-old athlete told Us. “Jessica Biel is definitely one. Olivia Wilde. Kate Beckinsale. As far as athletes, Camille Leblanc-Bazinet, she’s great. Lara Gut, she’s awesome. Anna Veith. Yeah, I got a big list!”

Jessie Diggins, Cross Country Skier

“My celebrity girl crush is Nina Dobrev because she seems like such a bad ass and I was super obsessed with The Vampire Diaries,” the 26-year-old skier said. “And, from when I was in high school, Zac Efron, because, you know why!”

Marai Nagasu, Figure Skater

“I’m really into Johnny Depp [in] Pirates of the Caribbean,” the recent bronze medalist, 24, told Us. “I think I’m an old soul and he’s going to be in the next Harry Potter series about Fantastic Beasts and I’m super excited.”

Julia Marino, Snowboarder

“The Spouse twins would be my celebrity crush, and then someone I really want to meet is Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things, because she’s super cool and really badass in the show,” the Olympic rookie, 20, said.

Nathan Chen, Figure Skater

“Emma Watson definitely is my celebrity crush!” the bronze medal winner, 18, admitted. “I love Harry Potter, plus she’s gorgeous which really helps.”

Chloe Kim, Snowboarder

“My celebrity crush is Zayn Malik, ‘cause he’s a cutie and a half!” the gold medalist, 17, said. “I haven’t met him but hopefully that’s gonna change soon.”

Mikaela Shiffrin

“Probably Chris Hemsworth,” the gold medalist, 22, revealed. “I have a boyfriend! Ah, sorry!”

Chris Mazdzer, Luger

“Mila Kunis,” the silver medalist, 29, told Us. When asked if he had met the actress he asked for some help: “We just do this sport called luge, so if you could help us, that’d be awesome!”

Tucker West, Luger

“I’d go with Gal Gadot, I just watched Wonder Woman, she’s pretty badass.” the 22-year-old athlete said.

John Daly, Skeleton Racer

The 32-year-old Olympian had no hesitation when asked his celebrity crush. He replied, “Amber Heard.”

