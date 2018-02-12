We love a good competition as much as the next guy, but watching the team figure skating event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang over the weekend was a masterclass in sparkly style. In addition to American skater Mirai Nagasu becoming just the third woman in Olympic history to land a triple axle and Team USA taking home the bronze medal, athletes from around the globe showed as much flair with their shimmering costumes as they did with their gravity-defying routines. Keep scrolling to see our favorite sparkly dresses, shirts and suits!