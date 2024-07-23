After publicly coming out as pansexual, Wayne Brady explained that his family was more understanding about his sexuality than trolls on the internet.

“I think it’s hardest for a lot of people online or in life in general because everybody has a belief system,” Brady, 52, exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the Wednesday, July 24, premiere of his new Freeform show Wayne Brady: The Family Remix. “We’re showing representation on this show.”

Brady emphasized how “important” it is for others to “see themselves” in media so that they don’t feel “wrong” for being their authentic selves.

When Brady came out in August 2023, his mom had a hard time understanding, but he noted she was ultimately accepting of his sexuality. (While Brady is the son of Lindamarie Newton, he refers to his grandmother Valerie Petersen as his mom because she raised him as a child.)

“If you listen to the people who are so entrenched in their beliefs, then you would think that you’re wrong,” he added. “So it’s not even just my mom, she’s fine. She still loves me as me. She has her big beliefs.”

The actor explained that people online who are “so locked” into their belief systems gave him more flack than members of his own family.

“If somebody says, ‘Oh, I identify as queer,’ their belief system is challenged so greatly that they can’t ease up on it, because if they do that, it challenges who they are as a person,” he told Us. “So my bigger issue was with them, not necessarily with anybody in my life.”

Brady gushed that one of the main reasons he decided to be so vocal about his sexuality was because his loved ones made him “feel safe enough.”

“In any circumstance, you can only do something once you feel backed up and safe,” he said. “So this has just been part of my mental health journey. … I look at that as just growth. Anything that is a secret that you can then share, it’s because you’ve been doing some work.”

In addition to having a strong support system, the Broadway star said that seeking out “therapy” and having “honest conversations” were major factors in his decision to come out. While the world knows Brady a little better now, he admitted his life hasn’t drastically changed.

“The biggest change has been within me,” he told Us. “No one threw me a parade, which they shouldn’t. Life is good.”

Brady’s ex-wife Mandie Taketa, who also stars on Wayne Brady: The Family Remix, teased that if he wanted a parade, she would gladly “throw one” for him.

Taketa and Brady were married from 1999 to 2008. The exes share 21-year-old daughter Maile, who also appears in the reality series. The show follows their family dynamic as they navigate what life throws at them.

Wayne Brady: The Family Remix premieres on Freeform Wednesday, July 24, at 10 p.m. ET and is available to stream the next day on Hulu.

With reporting by Amanda Williams