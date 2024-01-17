Weight Loss Influencer Mila De Jesus Dead at 35

Brazilian weight loss influencer Mila De Jesus has died at the age of 35.

De Jesus’ daughter, Anna Clara, and husband George Kowszik confirmed the news via social media.

“I am not really good with words and talking here,” Kowszik wrote via Facebook on Saturday, January 13. “I lost my beautiful wife and my best friend yesterday that I love so much for her. I don’t know what to say.”

Anna addressed her mom’s passing days later via Instagram. She shared a black-and-white photo of her mom with a message in Portuguese.

“I, Anna Clara, am posting this condolence note,” Anna wrote on Monday, January 15, per a translation. “We are very sad to hear of the passing of our beautiful mother. We appreciate all the prayers and condolences. Continue to pray for us. Thank you.”

De Jesus’ death came as a shock to fans, who took to the comments section to express their sympathy.

“How come? What just happened!? I don’t understand anything,” one user wrote, while another chimed in, “When I saw the news it shook me as if in my family, I follow Mila for about 15 years… May God comfort the hearts of all of you.”

A cause of death has not been released. De Jesus is survived by Anna and her three children as well as Kowszik, whom she wed in September 2023.

De Jesus gained a following for her candid approach to her weight loss, frequently updating her 70,000 Instagram followers and 103,000 YouTube subscribers on her journey. She most recently detailed her progress in November 2023.

“13 years between one picture… 6 years since a decision that changed my life in so many ways,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “On one side Mila age 22 and on the other Mila age 35. How much we change huh, how we grow and how we learn. Pride girl pride 😌💜 #beforeandafter 🦋 #bariatrica #weightlosstransformation.”

De Jesus underwent gastric bypass surgery in 2017 and subsequently had skin removal surgery due to her weight loss. In October 2023, she opened up about her battle with psoriasis and shared several snaps of how the condition impacted her body.

“Psoriasis… For 3 months I’ve been dealing with this situation, 80% of my body taken, between doctors, medicines, ointments, and breathing deeply… #psoriasis #psoriasetemtratamento,” she wrote via Instagram.

In her final Instagram post before her death, which was shared earlier this month, De Jesus posed while playing in the snow.

“Straight from the North Pole,” she wrote. “Do you want to play in the snow??”