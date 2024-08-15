Well Known Political Pollster Mark Penn Creates The Ultimate Strategy Game with 100,000+ Players Worldwide

Ever dreamed of running a presidential campaign? TwoSeventy, a groundbreaking political strategy game, offers you the chance to dive into the intense world of elections. As the 2024 presidential race heats up, this game is the perfect way to engage with the electoral process, whether you’re a seasoned political enthusiast or a curious newcomer.

In TwoSeventy, players can simulate a presidential election, role-playing as their favorite political candidates. With each turn, you’ll distribute campaign funds across various states, vying for the critical electoral votes needed to secure victory. The game’s engaging mechanics offer a deep dive into the Electoral College system, teaching players the intricacies of how politicians build momentum, gain endorsements, and strategically allocate resources to gain an edge.

Each candidate in the game comes with a unique set of strengths and weaknesses, adding layers of strategy as you navigate through state contests. The goal? To win the decisive 270 electoral votes. Whether you’re playing against the computer or challenging other live players, the excitement never stops.

“TwoSeventy brings the full intensity of a real presidential campaign to your screen. With over 270 different candidates to choose from, including all 45 U.S. presidents, the game offers endless possibilities for political matchups and strategies. All candidates can be a Vice President, creating even more matchups,” said Alexander Deutsch, manager of marketing and operations for TwoSeventy.

“270 offers a fresh take on political strategy, combining the accessibility of a classic board game with the depth of a complex simulator,” said Tyler DeMoura, a veteran player of TwoSeventy. “Whether you’re playing solo or engaging in intense multiplayer showdowns, it’s thrilling to see iconic figures like Hillary Clinton face off against wild cards like Vermin Supreme, making every match an unpredictable and exciting challenge.”

The game, available on iOS and Android devices, as well as Steam, offers solo play, in-person pass-and-play, online competitive play, leagues, and monthly free in-app tournaments.

“The game combines fun, education about the electoral system and strategy. More people should stop playing all those shoot them up games and learn the campaign strategy it takes to get to the magic of 270 electoral votes,” Mark Penn, political pollster and founder of TwoSeventy.

With 130,000+ people logging in weekly, TwoSeventy is more than just a game—it’s a community of politically engaged players from around the world. Whether you’re honing your skills in primary contests or dominating the general election, every game is a new opportunity to test your political savvy.

Ready to step into the shoes of a presidential candidate? TwoSeventy brings the full intensity of a real campaign to your screen, offering an unmatched experience for anyone fascinated by the world of politics. Join the action today and see if you have what it takes to win the White House.



TMX contributed to this story.





