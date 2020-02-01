Wendie Malick exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about 25 things you might not know about her — including her time working in Washington, D.C., during the Watergate scandal, her signature dishes and the career she’d opt for if she wasn’t an actress. Read on to learn more about the Hot in Cleveland alum and The Owl House star.

1. I love organic raw cashews. I eat a lot of them … I mean, a lot.

2. My first television appearance was on Romper Room with Frizzy, our pet alligator.

3. My family gave me the nickname “Weed” when I was 11 because I shot up like a weed that summer.

4. I’ve been a pescatarian for 32 years.

5. I’m one-quarter Egyptian.

6. My first job was modeling for AM&A’s department store. I was convinced I “invented” the low ponytail: fastened at the nape of the neck with a bow — kind of like our Founding Fathers.

7. I didn’t start riding horses until I was 40. We now have four and one miniature donkey.

8. My hidden talents: I can stand on my head in a cocktail dress, raise one eyebrow at a time and whistle like a sailor.

9. If I weren’t an actress, I would’ve been a veterinarian.

10. Best advice I ever got was from author Elizabeth Gilbert: “Just try to be the love in the room.”

11. I worked in Washington, D.C., as an intern for Buffalo Congressman Jack Kemp in 1972, during the Watergate scandal. Very interesting.

12. Most of my best friends have been dogs.

13. I’m still close with my Just Shoot Me! peeps. We had dinner a few weeks ago, and it was like we never left.

14. My first car was a yellow 1965 MGB convertible. I bought it for $375. I loved it even though the seats had to be propped up with tires and it was missing first gear.

15. Michael O’Donoghue [Saturday Night Live’s first head writer] once told me: “You can take the girl out of Buffalo, but you can’t take the Buffalo out of the girl.” And I’m glad.

16. Trees are my church.

17. I murdered three husbands on three different shows during one television season in the ’80s.

18. Then I was cast in HBO’s Dream On, and they discovered I was funny. I loved every minute of it.

19. When I was in Brazil, I hang glided from a cliff in Rio. I felt like a red-tailed hawk. It was mind-blowing.

20. I listen to R&B really loud in my car and sing at the top of my lungs.

21. My favorite cocktail is a very cold gin martini with just a whisper of vermouth.

22. I can grill salmon, cook a yummy “poor man’s soup” and make a mean salad.

23. If I could have dinner with anyone, dead or alive, it would be Rosalind Russell, one of my all-time favorite actresses.

24. In my 20s, I parachuted out of a small Cessna because I was afraid of heights. I didn’t overcome that but I didn’t die from it, and I’m glad I did it.

25. The summer after I met my husband, we rode motorcycles in Africa. I crashed mine several times before breaking my ankle.

The Owl House airs on Disney Channel, Fridays at 8:45 p.m. ET.