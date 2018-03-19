Wendy Williams doesn’t like a pity party, so spare her the worried looks.

“When I see you in the streets, the grocery store, don’t ask me with the woo-woo-woo and the the puppy eyes,” she pleaded during a Monday, March 19, appearance on Good Morning America. “Then I’m going to snap.”

As previously reported, the 53-year-old took a three-week leave of absence due to medical issues including Graves’ disease and an autoimmune disorder that led to her fainting on live TV last October.

Williams regrets prioritizing her job over her health – she missed three critical doctors appointments – and hopes other women will learn from her mistake. “We as women . . . We take care of everyone but ourselves,” she revealed on GMA.

“And it’s really unfortunate. And that – that is something that has no socioeconomic thing to it. No matter what, no matter what the woman’s status is, it seems like we’re all in the same boat. And I’m not doing that anymore. Wendy first,” she continued.

Though Williams was diagnosed with Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism 19 years ago, she recently learned she had a vitamin d deficiency, “the worst case” her physician had ever seen. “That was affecting my equilibrium,” she explained. “It was just . . . just a mess going on inside my body. But I’m saved.”

“I cried. And then I laughed,” Williams recalled of how she responded to her physicians’ recommendation that she take time off to recover. When she informed him it was “sweeps” he replied, “Do you want to be swept?”

Williams revealed on February 21 that she would be taking a hiatus.

“Wendy is a true champion and has never missed a day of work. But her health and well-being must be put before all else,” a rep for the show told Us Weekly in a statement in February. “Wendy has been openly dealing with her Graves’ disease for many years in addition to hyperthyroidism. Yesterday, Wendy’s doctor prescribed a necessary three weeks of rest to get her levels and medication in sync.”

Williams returned to her self-titled talk show on Monday, releasing Jerry O’Connell of his guest-hosting obligations.

