



How ‘bout dat? Whitney Houston’s best friend, Robyn Crawford, sat down with Wendy Williams on Tuesday, November 12, and finally hashed out the talk show host’s past drama with the late singer.

In 2003, Williams infamously brought up Houston’s drug abuse, romantic relationships and financial struggles, among other topics, during a controversial radio interview.

“I had never met Whitney [before that]. I had never met her,” the Emmy nominee, 55, explained on Tuesday before Crawford, 58, interrupted, “You acted like — you talked like you did.”

Williams brushed off her comments as “what I do” before telling the author, “Look, I’ve only seen her in concert once and that was at the Beacon Theatre in Boston when I was a burgeoning radio star. … I’ve only talked to her once, and that was on the radio, and that was that interview.”

Crawford said that she listened to the interview after her former assistant gave her a call and told her to “turn on the radio.” At the time, she was no longer close or working with Houston.

“That was the cumulative, fed up Whitney Houston that I heard,” she recalled.

The fitness trainer then recounted a time when she and the Grammy winner were listening to the radio in the car as Williams speculated about their relationship on air.

“Whitney would say, ‘Who the — who is she? Who is this woman? I don’t even know what she looks like,’” Crawford remembered. “Our plan was to go down to Hudson Street … waiting for you, right outside.”

Visibly shocked, Williams shouted, “You were gonna jump me? … Robyn! I can’t even fight. I would’ve run! Oh, my gosh.”

Crawford then clarified that she and Houston “weren’t gonna fight” the Ask Wendy author, but they “wanted to see [her] face-to-face and have a chat.”

Williams breathed a sigh of relief before admitting, “I’m frightened. … I dodged that bullet.”

Crawford, who met the “I Will Always Love You” singer when they were teenagers in New Jersey, claimed in her new book, A Song for You, that she and Houston had a physically intimate relationship before the 1980s. They remained friends afterward, but drifted apart when the entertainer married Bobby Brown in 1992.

Houston died in an accidental drowning at the age of 48 in 2012. Her and Brown’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, died in an eerily similar way at age 22 three years later.