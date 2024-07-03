Whitney Way Thore is ready to move on from her mysterious French boyfriend.

The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star opened up about her relationship exclusively to Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 2, while discussing season 12 of the TLC docuseries. Thore, 40, told Us about the biggest issue that drove them apart.

“The major issue with the French man was that he does not want a public life,” Thore said. “So that means ultimately there is no future for the two of us, unfortunately. I’m definitely just trying to move on and keep my options open, even though they’re very slim and few options in Greensboro, North Carolina. So it’s tough. Dating has definitely been tough.”

The pair first met on Tinder during the pandemic. The long-distance boyfriend has done his best to remain anonymous — though Internet sleuths have tried to change that — but Thore will not shy away from the cameras.

“I’m going to always be a public person,” she added. “The internet doesn’t go away. The TV doesn’t go away. So there’s no way to erase that. If there were, I would love to pick up and move a lot of places, but also my dad is almost 80 at this point in my life. I would never leave Greensboro without my dad. So I don’t know what the future brings, but the immediate future is definitely me single in Greensboro.”

This isn’t the first time Thore’s public-facing life been an issue for potential suitors. Thore explained that she has met men online “dozens of times” who would “just disappear” as soon as they found out about her fame. Thore also confirmed she is currently single — if not by choice.

“I have not spoken to a single man. Nope. Or had one [speak] to me,” she said.

Thore feels her age is a factor. Turning 40 has changed dating for her, both psychologically and biologically.

“In the realm of dating, it seems to be kind of like a cliff that you fall off of if you’re 40 and single,” she explained.” Obviously, there are very real biological implications with fertility and stuff like that. So, it has actually been more difficult being 40 than I predicted it would be.”

Thore tries to remain optimistic about meeting someone, but is coming to terms with the fact that she may never have children.

“I have to accept it just because I just haven’t had the chance,” she said. “And it is really hard.”

My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 12 premieres on TLC and Max Tuesday, July 9, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi