The story of the missing Titanic submersible has engrossed people around the world, but on land, one passenger’s stepson has been causing a stir for different reasons.

Brian Szasz, whose stepdad is British billionaire Hamish Harding, became a subject of social media fascination after he revealed that he attended a Blink-182 concert while Harding, 58, was still trapped somewhere in the North Atlantic Ocean.

“It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the Blink-182 show as it’s my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times,” Szasz, 37, wrote via Facebook on Monday, June 19. He also tweeted a direct message to band member Tom DeLonge, writing, “My stepdad is missing in the sub at the titanic site. I’m here at the San Diego show for support thanks.🖤🙏.”

Szasz eventually deleted the Facebook post at the behest of his mother, Linda Harding, but not before the internet caught wind of it. Cardi B slammed Szasz for attending the show while his stepfather was still missing.

“People are like, ‘What is he supposed to do? Be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for him himself?'” the rapper, 30, asked in an Instagram Story video on Tuesday, June 20. “Yes. You’re supposed to be at the house sad. You’re supposed to be crying for me. You’re supposed to be right next to the phone waiting to hear any updates about me.”

In response, Szasz slammed Cardi B in a series of tweets. “What a [piece of s–t] trashy celeb. Cardi B trying to get clout off me and my families suffering,” he wrote. “I went to a Blink 182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news. Shame on you Cardi get some class!”

Though Linda advised Szasz to delete his original message about Blink-182, he has since remained active on social media. As Hamish remained missing on Wednesday, June 21, Szasz replied to an OnlyFans model who shared a racy selfie with the caption, “Can I sit on u?” Szasz wrote, “Yes please!”

Szasz’s stepfather, Hamish, and four other passengers on the Titan submersible have been missing since Sunday, June 18. The vehicle was on its way to the wreckage of the Titanic, which sunk in 1912 and is located 12,500 feet below the surface about 350 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. A Canadian research vessel lost contact with the Titan an hour and 45 minutes into its dive on Sunday; the boat was expected to resurface later that day. As of Tuesday night, the passengers on board were believed to have less than two days of oxygen left.

The United States Coast Guard has been searching for the Titan in an area larger than the state of Connecticut, with help from other foreign vessels. In a press conference on Wednesday, Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick said that a Canadian search plane detected noises in the search area overnight, but he noted, “We don’t know what they are, to be frank with you.”

Keep scrolling for five things to know about Szasz:

Who Is Brian Szasz’s Stepfather, Hamish Harding?

Hamish is a British businessman who founded the company Action Aviation, which is based in Dubai. He is also known as an adventurer, having visited space last year on a Blue Origin rocket. In 2021, he descended to the deepest point of the Mariana Trench in a two-person submarine with Victor Vescovo, setting world records for the longest time spent in the deepest part of the ocean on a single dive and the farthest distance traveled along the deepest part of the ocean.

What’s the Connection Between Brian Szasz and Blink-182?

Szasz’s love for Blink-182 became headline news when he revealed that he attended the band’s concert as his stepdad was still trapped in the Titan. His love for the group is well-documented on social media, with both his Instagram and Twitter handles incorporating the number 182. In April, he showed off a tattoo of a cassette tape bearing the band’s name, and he’s met DeLonge, 47, at least twice. Szasz shared photos of himself with the guitarist in January 2018 and November 2019.

Neither DeLonge nor his bandmates Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker have commented on Szasz or the missing submersible.

How Have People Responded to Brian Szasz’s Concert Post?

According to Szasz, multiple journalists have reached out to him, including former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. “You know it’s a bad day when you get a phone call from Tucker Carlson!” Szasz quipped in a Facebook post on Monday. One day later, Szasz shared a video of a man he claimed was a “creepy” reporter “following” him while he was at a baseball game.

While many commentators have questioned Szasz’s decision to keep posting during the ordeal, Szasz is still very active on social media. In a since-deleted tweet on Tuesday, he wrote, “Ladies I’m single!”

Has Brian Szasz Ever Been Accused of a Crime?

In June 2021, Szasz was detained after he was charged with “online stalking.” According to a court filing obtained by Us Weekly, Szasz was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome at age 15, which his attorneys cited as a factor in his behavior. “Being socially stunted, Mr. Szasz would often find friendships online,” the filing read. “During a particular exchange a heated discussion ensued that resulted in physical threats made by all involved parties.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, Szasz “allegedly posted threatening tweets to women in the rave community” in summer 2021. In one resurfaced social media post, Szasz allegedly targeted Alison Wonderland, writing that he would “show up to her LA apartment.” In July of that year, Wonderland, 36, was set to perform with another DJ named Illenium in Las Vegas. Illenium, 32, seemingly responded to the alleged threats against Wonderland, tweeting in June 2021: “My team and I are aware of the situation and are working with authorities and the stadium on it. My #1 priority at any of my shows is for fans to feel safe. We take all threats seriously and anyone making them will be reported to police and not allowed into the venue.”

More than a decade earlier, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Szasz was arrested in 2007 on two counts of armed robbery after he and another suspect allegedly robbed two convenience stores and stole several hundred dollars along with 14 cartons of cigarettes. Szasz and the other suspect were caught after an oncoming train hit their car. No one was injured in the crash.

Why Did Brian Szasz Sue San Diego County?

After his June 2021 detainment, Szasz filed a lawsuit against the San Diego County for negligence and battery, claiming that he was denied access to medication he needed to treat his type 1 diabetes. He also alleged he was “brutally attacked” by a fellow inmate after he expressed that he “felt uncomfortable” being housed with the person.

In that court filing, Szasz’s attorneys confirmed that he had been detained at the Vista Detention Facility in Southern California “in connection with online stalking charges pressed against him.”