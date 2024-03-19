Heidi Agan has built a career around her resemblance to Princess Kate Middleton.

Agan’s website describes her as “the U.K.’s most realistic Kate Middleton look-alike,” a reputation she’s built through more than a decade of appearances at events and on television.

While impersonating Kate is nothing new for Agan, interest in her work reached a fever pitch in March 2024 when footage of Kate visiting Windsor Farm Shop with Prince William raised eyebrows.

Some people thought that Kate looked like a different person in the video, fueling already rampant conspiracy theories about the princess’ health and whereabouts as she recovered from a January 2024 abdominal procedure.

After the video went viral, some social media users theorized that Agan had stepped in for Kate to quash the rumors.

“How much did you get payed [sic] for pretending to be her at the farmers market?” one Instagram user commented on a March 2024 Instagram snap uploaded by Agan.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Agan and her work as a Kate look-alike:

How Did Heidi Agan Become a Professional Kate Middleton Look-Alike?

Agan became a professional Kate look-alike in 2012 after customers at an Italian restaurant where she worked repeatedly pointed out the similarities between herself and the Princess of Wales.

“I was really lucky with the way things worked out and probably never would have got into this line of work if I hadn’t been a waitress in the first place,” Agan told Business Insider in May 2017. “It was the customers who got me into being a Kate look-alike.”

How Closely Has Heidi Agan Studied Kate Middleton?

Agan doesn’t rely solely on her physical resemblance to Kate; she has also worked to replicate her mannerisms.

“[I] have had to look closely at how Kate talks and behaves. I am always mindful of how she talks. I think all look-alikes study their subjects closely because you have to self-teach,” she told the Mirror in March 2024. “[She] sometimes bites her lip — I’m not sure if that’s when she’s nervous or what.”

Agan added that she spends “hours” preparing for each appearance as Kate.

“Her hair is unbelievably difficult to recreate because she has a great hairdo,” she explained.

Who Is Heidi Agan’s Husband?

While Heidi often shares photos with William look-alike Simon Watkinson, her real-life husband is painter and decorator Russell Agan. They share son Blake and daughter Abigail.

What Has Heidi Agan Said About Kate Middleton’s Recent Health Issues?

Kensington Palace announced in January 2024 that Kate had undergone a “planned” abdominal procedure and was unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.

As weeks passed with no updates on Kate’s surgery and no sightings of her, rumors swirled about what could be keeping her out of commission for so long. Heidi, however, sees nothing wrong with the princess being private about her health.

“If the surgery is something that she wanted to keep private, then [Kensington Palace is] right not to share more details. She is a public figure but not public property, and we must respect that,” Heidi told the Mirror. “Since Kate had surgery, I have done gigs where I have walked in and people have said, ‘There’s Kate.’ So, it started as a joke around ‘we’ve found Kate,’ but now it should stop really.”

Has Heidi Agan Commented on Rumors About Kate’s Farmer’s Market Outing?

Heidi has shut down rumors that she is the woman in the video of Kate and William at the farmer’s market.

“My social media has gone crazy since the video emerged. It wasn’t me. Joking about Kate is one thing, but we need to give her time now and I’m sure she’ll be back after Easter, like what was said in the first place,” she told the Mirror. “I was at work at the time so I know that is not me. I 100 percent believe that is Kate Middleton and William in that video. So, she is alive, and we can be sure about it.”