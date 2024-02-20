Your account
Is ‘One Day’ Star Ambika Mod Single? Inside the Netflix Star’s Relationship and Current Boyfriend

By
ambika mod
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Ambika Mod attends the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images

We’re still not quite over One Day — but Ambika Mod’s real life love story isn’t quite as heartbreaking.

Mod, 29, is currently in a relationship with fellow actor Andy Sellers. The couple both star in the upcoming Disney+ series titled Playdate, which is when we can assume they first met.

“I never really thought of myself as a romantic fan. I’m very cynical about that kind of stuff — about romance, love and relationships. So this all feels a bit bizarre,” she told The Cut earlier this month of her own romantic tendencies.

Despite not being a very romantic person, the British actress was cast in one of the most heart wrenching Netflix shows. Based on David Nicholls’ 2009 bestselling novel, One Day follows the decades-long slow-burn romance between Emma, portrayed by Mod, and Dexter, played by The White LotusLeo Woodall.

netflix one day leo woodall ambika mod

“I met Leo at the chemistry reads and he was the second Dexter I read with,” Mod said of her costar during a February 13 appearance on the “Reign with Josh Smith” podcast. “He is so cheeky and charming. He was so open and warm just immediately and it felt really easy, the scenes felt really playful and I think that’s really rare. That was really half the battle because I think if that had been cast wrong, it would have been so much harder.”

She continued, “You just can’t fake that stuff and I’m really grateful to have had an actor like Leo. We were both going through a very, very similar thing. This was so much bigger than anything either of us had ever done before and I think we both felt really similarly about the undertaking.”

Mod has been vocal about the pressure she felt while filming One Day, as she actually turned down her role when it was first offered to her.

Ludovic Robert/Netflix

“I just didn’t see myself in that role, to be honest,” she told Netflix Tudum in February 2024. “It took well into the shoot for me to convince myself that it was the right call for me to be there doing that.”

As for Woodall’s own relationship status, the Netflix actor is currently dating his former costar, Meghann Fahy. The two met on the set of season 2 of The White Lotus, which was filmed in Italy.

Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall s Relationship Timeline

“I can’t confirm or deny,” Fahy joked about her relationship to Entertainment Tonight while on the red carpet at the 2023 Emmys. “Suffice it to say Italy was good for me in more than one way.”

