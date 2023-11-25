Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall sparked dating rumors after starring on The White Lotus together, but the couple didn’t confirm their romance until much later.

Fahy and Woodall met in 2022 while filming season 2 of Mike White’s hit anthology series After the show’s premiere later that year,eagle-eyed fans noticed that the duo were leaving flirty comments for one another on their respective social media pages.

Neither Fahy nor Woodall confirmed their romance at the time, the pair made their official debut as a couple in November 2023 when they were spotted smooching while out and about in New York City.

Keep scrolling to see Fahy and Woodall’s relationship timeline:

February 2022

Fahy and Woodall met as they began filming the HBO series at the Four Seasons San Domenico Hotel in Taormina, Sicily.

September 2022

One month before the show premiered, Woodall shared a series of polaroids of him and his costars taken behind the scenes. The first picture in the slideshow was one of him and Fahy.

“That’s amore,” he wrote via Instagram while the actress commented: “I love you! I love these! I love you! 😘♥️. ” Woodall replied, “Love you right back.”

October 2022

Season 2 of White Lotus dropped and fans were introduced to Fahy and Woodall’s characters, Daphne, and Jack, respectively Throughout the show, their characters never interact on screen.

December 2022

The twosome’s online flirting continued but this time with a post shared by Fahy. The Bold Type alum shared a series of selfies from filming including a selfie of her and Woodal.

“Sizzley Sicily,” Fahy penned while Woodall commented, “💣🐚”

January 2023

After months of speculation, Fahy subtly addressed their romance but remained coy about it all.

“I don’t kiss and tell,” she quipped on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “For you, I’ll say, ‘Sure. ’No, no, no. I was kidding, just because [Andy] wanted me to say it. … We’re friends.”

July 2023

Later that year, Woodall and Fahy attended the South Bank Sky Arts Awards 2023 together in London. While at the event, Fahy was asked if there were any real-life love stories that came out of filming — which she jokingly played down.

“I don’t know anything. Never heard of it. Never seen it. What is that show?” she quipped to Entertainment Tonight.

November 2023

After more than a year of speculation, the couple subtly confirmed they were dating after they were photographed packing on the PDA while on a walk in New York City per photos obtained by E! News.