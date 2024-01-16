Meghann Fahy is still playing coy about her romance with Leo Woodall at the 2023 Emmys.

“I can’t confirm or deny,” Fahy, 33, said of Woodall to Entertainment Tonight on Monday, January 15. “Suffice it to say Italy was good for me in more than one way.”

The couple arrived at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, January 15, but walked separately on the carpet. Fahy stunned in a scarlet corset Armani gown with rose embellishments on the top of her bodice. Woodall, for his part, looked dashing in a black-and-white suit.

The pair attended the awards show to support their HBO series, The White Lotus, which is up for several awards including Best Drama Series and Best Writing in a Drama. Fahy is also up for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama alongside costars Jennifer Coolidge, Sabrina Impacciatore and Aubrey Plaza. Coolidge ended up taking home the award for her role as Tanya McQuoid. Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Theo James and Will Sharpe are also up for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama.

“I copied @plazadeaubrey here cause I really liked that layout OH MY GOD THIS IS SO SPECIAL! Every person in every department who worked on this show are the very best there is,” Fahy wrote via Instagram in July 2023 after learning about her Emmy nomination. “Congratulations to all of the @thewhitelotus nominees and thank you so much @televisionacad I don’t think this will feel real ever. Lastly thank you to Daphne, who is out there somewhere right now having a much better time than the rest of us 🏋️‍♀️🤍🪷.”

Fahy and Woodall met while filming the second season of the hit anthology series in early 2022. While their characters hardly interacted on screen, the duo grew close while on set in Italy. Following the season 2 premiere later that year, eagle-eyed fans on social media noticed the twosome were getting flirty in the comments section.

In September 2022, Woodall uploaded several group snapshots of the cast. “I love you! I love these! I love you!” Fahy commented. Woodall, for his part, replied, “Love you right back.”

Three months later, Fahy and Woodall raised eyebrows again with their social media banter.

“Sizzley Sicily,” Fahy wrote via Instagram in December 2022 alongside a series of throwback photos from filming including a sweet selfie of her and Woodwall. Woodall replied, “💣🐚.”

After months of speculation, Fahy addressed where she stood Woodall but didn’t confirm nor deny their romance.

“I don’t kiss and tell,” she quipped during her January 2023 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “For you, I’ll say, ‘Sure. ’No, no, no. I was kidding, just because [Andy] wanted me to say it. … We’re friends.”

In November 2023, Fahy and Woodall subtly confirmed their relationship status after they were photographed packing on the PDA while on a walk in New York City. The twosome were spotted smooching in the rain per photos obtained by E! News at the time.