Bachelor Nation alum Gabby Windey‘s girlfriend, Robby Hoffman, has a niche fandom of her own right.

The couple initially kept their relationship under wraps before Windey made their romance Instagram official in August 2023. “It’s hard to get it out all right now but I know everyone’s been really curious about who I’m dating,” the former Bachelorette said in an Instagram Story video. “You know I love to stir the pot and tease, but I did want to wait until I was ready, because it is a larger conversation — because I’m dating a girl.”

Windey also hard-launched her relationship with a handful of PDA pics on her Instagram grid , teasing in the caption, “Told you I’m a girl’s girl!!”

Fellow Bachelor and Bachelorette alums — including Windey’s season 19 co-lead, Rachel Recchia — celebrated the news in the comments section. “Love you with my entire heart and soul 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍,” Recchia gushed.

Fans met Windey during Clayton Echard‘s season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2022. During her Bachelorette journey, Windey got engaged to Erich Schwer, but the twosome called it quits less than two months after the season 19 finale aired. (Windey revealed during an August 2023 appearance on The View that Schwer didn’t know about her relationship with Hoffman before the couple went public.)

Hoffman, who has long been open about her sexuality, reacted to the relationship reveal via her Instagram Story as Windey’s status made headlines. “Guys some news … I am gay,” she teased alongside a photo of her and Windey kissing.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Hoffman:

Where Is Robby Hoffman From?

Hoffman was born in Brooklyn. She is the seventh of 10 siblings and was raised by a single mom.

What Is Robby Hoffman’s Job?

Hoffman is a stand-up comedian and hosts the “Too Far” podcast. She has written for shows including Workin’ Moms, The Chris Gethard Show and Odd Squad, for which she earned a 2019 Children’s & Family Emmy Award. Hoffman also worked on the Canadian series Baroness Von Sketch Show.

In 2021, Deadline reported that Hoffman was working on an autobiographical series titled Rivkah in development with A24 and Showtime.

When Did Robby Hoffman Come Out as Queer?

During a March 2023 episode of the “Buckle Up” podcast, Hoffman recalled being “outed” around the time she was 18. “I actually wasn’t worried about my family, I was worried about my friends,” she said, noting that she went to a “conservative school” where “it wasn’t just gay kids floating around.”

Hoffman was “so worried to lose” her friends, who she described as being more “traditional.” Her pals “didn’t handle it well at the time” when they found out about Hoffman’s sexuality. “I had a friend who told me — on our Birthright trip, no less, to Israel — that she could not support the lifestyle I had,” she said.

Who Has Robby Hoffman Dated?

Little is known about Hoffman’s past relationships, but she is open about her perspective as a queer comedian. “I just, like, live my life,” she said on “Buckle Up.”

During a February 2023 interview with Hey Alma, Hoffman reflected on the “double standards and contradictions” her identity provides. “I kind of sit back and enjoy whatever the hell’s happening,” she explained. “I don’t really have an intention of, how do we make this more queer? As long as I get to be me, I don’t really care to change anything else. If they wanna change, great. But, you know, my own life I get to tailor specifically for me, and I enjoy that. That’s enough tailoring.”

What Is Robby Hoffman’s Relationship to Religion?

Hoffman was initially raised in the Hasidic Jewish community, but her family eventually “fried out” on the lifestyle after moving to Canada. “We were less and less religious over the years,” she said on the “Buckle Up” podcast. “I wouldn’t say it took one year. … There’s certain things [I still do].”

While there are still aspects of her upbringing that she holds onto, Hoffman doesn’t consider herself “religious.” She explained: “The girl I’m dating, she’s like, ‘You’re the most religious person I’ve ever met.’ … I find myself returning [to] and doing the traditions.”